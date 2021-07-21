RAIsonance, Inc. Joins Microsoft for Startups Program

DENVER, July 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- RAIsonance, Inc., a family of Artificial Intelligence/Machine Learning (AI/ML)-based technology companies headquartered in the Denver Tech Center, dedicated to solving today's critical health and safety challenges, announced today that they have been named the newest member of Microsoft for Startups. This global program provides the tools and resources B2B startups need to rapidly build their business. As a member in the program, RAIsonance will have exclusive access to Microsoft's technologies, including Azure, as well as a streamlined path to selling alongside Microsoft and its global partner ecosystem.

Founded in 2020 in response to COVID-19 and partially funded by National Science Foundation, RAIsonance is a family of companies dedicated to Artificial Intelligence/Machine Learning (AI/ML) based solutions for the safety, security, and healthcare diagnostics markets.

One of the company's newest products, SoundPass, is a trio of artificial intelligence applications that transforms sound data signatures into biometric signal data signatures.

Users establish a baseline by producing a "forced cough" multiple times into the app, teaching it to recognize their unique baseline signature. Once this baseline is established, SoundPass users can conduct a self-check at any time to identify miniscule changes that may have occurred multiple times into the phone app, "teaching" it to recognize their unique baseline signature.

Once this baseline is established, SoundPass users can conduct a self-check at any time to verify whether a change has taken place compared to their own unique baseline. If nothing has changed, Sound-Pass generates an "authentication" message in under 2 minutes. Users of SoundPass Plus also receive a QR code that can be read by SoundPass Access software at businesses, places of worship, entertainment venues or educational campuses using the SoundPass technology to enhance their safety protocols.

If a user attempts a self-check with SoundPass and is unable to obtain an authentication, this indicates a potential risk. The most common reason for an authentication failure is that the user experienced a change in their cough signature. Conditions that can create such a change to a forced cough sound include illness and environmental exposure, among others.

With support from the Microsoft for Startups program, SoundPass will be able to roll out the SoundPass Access technology rapidly to businesses, educational campuses, entertainment venues, houses of worship or any facility seeking to enable smarter in-person interactions. This rigorous, scientific approach helps employees, customers, visitors and congregants feel more confident and comfortable when returning to in-person interactions and activities.

"We are thrilled to become a part of the Microsoft for Startups program," said Kitty Kolding, CEO of RAIsonance, Inc. "This program will provide us with exposure to thousands of businesses who will utilize our technology solutions to work toward a new normal. Our entire platform has been Azure-based from the start, so we are incredibly excited to collaborate and learn from the experts at Microsoft to help build our business faster and better."

"Now is the time to provide peace of mind about returning to in-person activities, and Microsoft is looking forward to working with RAIsonance to make that happen in a bigger way," said Sally Frank, WW Lead, Health & Life Sciences, Microsoft for Startups.

For more information on SoundPass, please visit www.soundpass.ai . For more information on the Microsoft for Startups Program, please visit https://startups.microsoft.com/en-us

About RAIsonance, Inc.

RAIsonance is a family of companies headquartered in the Denver Tech Center in Colorado, dedicated to Artificial Intelligence/Machine Learning (AI/ML)-based solutions for the safety, security, and healthcare diagnostics markets. Originally funded with a grant from the National Science Foundation, RAIsonance has developed breakthrough technology innovations that use Signal Data Signature Recognition as a biomarker for human medical diagnostics and to support ground-breaking safety applications. To learn more about SoundPass, please visit www.soundpass.ai

