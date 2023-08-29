RAIsonance Launches the Air Quality Human Impact Program

News provided by

Raisonance, Inc.

29 Aug, 2023, 08:53 ET

GREENWOOD VILLAGE, Colo., Aug. 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- RAIsonance today announced the release of its Air Quality Human Impact Program (AQHIP) for the US market. The completely new, specialized biometric monitoring system tracks and reports on the impact of poor air quality on the human respiratory system. Using proprietary AI technology and a mobile app interface, the platform analyzes intentional coughs from users all over the United States to detect negative impacts to the human respiratory system.

The science of air quality measurement is mature, sophisticated, and accurate. Air quality sensors can detect pollutants and toxins with very good precision. Access to the air quality data for those sensors is readily available from reputable organizations such as BreezeoMeter, IQAir, PurpleAir, and the EPA's AirNow.gov.

"Until now there has been no comprehensive, science-based way to quantify the real-time impact of poor air quality on our bodies, or to observe for how long those impacts last", said Kitty Kolding, CEO of RAIsonance. "Our biometric FCV Sentinel technology is designed to measure these impacts with precision. Our 24/7 reporting platform will make these critical impact reports as ubiquitous as air quality alerts, giving all of us accessible insight into potential health risks affecting ourselves and our loved ones."   

According to the EPA, the most common pollutants are found all over the United States and include particulate matter (often referred to as particle pollution), ground-level ozone, carbon monoxide, sulfur dioxide, nitrogen dioxide, and lead. These pollutants can harm human health, harm the environment, and cause property damage.

According to the Canadian Wildfire Information System, 33.8 million acres have burned in Canada so far this year, which is almost twice Canada's previous annual record set in 1989. These fires have created exceptionally bad air quality conditions at various times across the US. Poor air quality leaves those with existing respiratory problems open to real harm and can create new health problems for otherwise healthy individuals of all ages.  

"We want to give people easy-to-use, valuable tools to help understand health risks specific to them. When people understand how poor air quality is affecting them personally, they are far better prepared to take action that protects themselves, their families, and their communities," said Kris Hopkins, Chief Product Officer at RAIsonance.  

To measure these impacts, RAIsonance is recruiting users to join the AQHIP. Users will be given free, unlimited access to RAIsonance's FCV Sentinel mobile app and cloud-based analysis platform to track their personal health impacts. Participants are asked to cough into the FCV Sentinel mobile app at least once a day. Their data will be analyzed and correlated with air quality measurements, feeding live dashboards and the AQHIP alert system. 

"Our AQHIP empowers people everywhere to better understand threats to their health, so they can proactively take steps to protect themselves and their loved ones. While our first launch is in the US, we're expanding this program globally over the next 6 months", said Kolding. "We hope people everywhere will join this movement to monitor and protect human respiratory health."

To join the program, sign up at https://AQHIP.com/JOIN

About RAIsonance, Inc. 
RAIsonance is a family of companies headquartered in the Denver Tech Center, dedicated to Artificial Intelligence/Machine Learning (AI/ML)-based healthcare solutions. RAIsonance companies operate wellness products MyAdvocate and Biometric SoundPass for consumers, the workforce wellness solution FCV Sentinel for the enterprise, and is developing diagnostic solutions for COVID-19, Influenza, Tuberculosis, and RSV. To learn more about RAIsonance Inc., please visit RAIsonance.ai

About FCV Sentinel
FCV Sentinel tracks FCV scores to provide an early warning if problematic changes are identified. FCV Sentinel is a threat-agnostic early warning system, based on RAIsonance's proprietary technology: Forced Cough Vocalization (FCV) analysis. This tool is designed to detect subtle changes that may be the result of exposure to a pathogen, chemical agent, or environmental toxin experienced by the user. These changes are reported as an FCV Impact Score, with higher numbers indicating little or no change. Lower numbers indicate notable differences that may warrant further attention. For businesses, groups and organizations, aggregate data is presented on interactive dashboards in near real time, and can be customized to track readiness by group, location, region, etc.

Media Contact
Nikole Stanton, PR Manager
Phone: +1 720-343-4273
Email: [email protected]

SOURCE Raisonance, Inc.

Also from this source

RAIsonance Releases New Fall 2023 Workforce Risk Forecast

RAIsonance, Inc. Announces BARDA Contract to Continue Development of the AudibleHealth Dx Diagnostic SaMD for COVID-19 and Influenza Through AI-Powered Cough Analysis

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.