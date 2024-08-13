Raistone ranked 32nd fastest growing private financial services company by Inc. magazine

With an impressive 1,028% increase in revenue between 2020 and 2023, Raistone showcases its unwavering commitment to pioneering solutions.

NEW YORK, Aug. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Raistone, the world's largest business-to-business embedded finance provider, was recognized today as the 437th fastest growing private company in the U.S. by Inc. magazine.

The ranking on the Inc. 5000 2024 list places Raistone among the top 10% fastest growing private companies in America, following six straight years of revenue growth. Raistone also placed as the No. 47 fastest growing company in New York.

The annual Inc. 5000 list ranks companies based on percentage revenue growth from 2020 to 2023 — a period during which Raistone saw a 1,028% increase in revenue, as demand for the company's financial solutions surged.

"Being named the 32nd fastest growing company in the financial services sector on the Inc. 5000 list speaks to the innovative solutions we've created as an organization," said Raistone CEO Dave Skirzenski. "We tackled a scope previously unheard of in the world of business-to-business financing. Raistone developed a system-agnostic intelligent API to expand access to embedded finance solutions, allowing us to provide more businesses with the chance to obtain working capital they otherwise could not."

To qualify for the Inc. 5000, companies must have been founded and generating revenue by March 31, 2020. They must be U.S.-based, privately held, for-profit, and independent—not subsidiaries or divisions of other companies — as of December 31, 2023. As one of the top 500 companies on this year's list, Raistone will also be featured in the latest edition of Inc. magazine, available on newsstands beginning Aug. 20.

Headed by a leadership team with decades of collective experience in the financial services industry, Raistone is poised to continue its rapid growth in the years to come, in part through responsible integration of artificial intelligence. With a human-led, AI-powered approach, Raistone is able to improve operational efficiency, and reduce costs for clients and partners.

The Inc. 5000 recognition closely follows a key milestone for the firm, as Raistone recently surpassed $10 billion in financing provided to businesses. Working with world leading partners including NetSuite, SAP, Coupa, Mastercard and others, Raistone remains committed to delivering exceptional value and driving positive change for companies of all sizes.

About Raistone

Raistone was born with the vision of equalizing access to working capital and meeting the demand for working capital on a global scale. A world-leading fintech backed by equity investments from a broker dealer, $30 billion family office, a $900 billion wealth manager, and an international bank, Raistone enables the financing of billions of dollars in transactions every year. Its best-in-class technology coupled with unparalleled access to institutional capital extends financing to companies of all sizes, fully integrated with the same software platforms they already use. As the world's largest business-to-business embedded finance provider, Raistone works to ensure that all businesses have access to their money, on their terms. For further information, visit raistone.com.

