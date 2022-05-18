Raistone Strengthens Board of Directors with Addition of Diane S. Reyes

Diane S. Reyes brings more than three decades of leadership experience in transaction banking with global banks.

NEW YORK, May 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Raistone today announced that former HSBC executive Diane S. Reyes has been appointed to its Board of Directors, where she will drive new initiatives and help expand access to working capital for businesses.

Reyes brings cash management & cross border experience to Raistone. She retired from HSBC in December 2021, where she most recently served as Group General Manager and Head of Global Liquidity and Cash Management. In that role, she oversaw a multi-billion-dollar global business with more than 80 products and services.

Reyes has also been a strong advocate for diversity and inclusion in the financial services sector, acting as a senior sponsor for diversity programs within both HSBC & Citi. She has also served on the board of the Grace Institute, which offers training to economically disadvantaged women, and as treasurer of the New York Race for the Cure, an affiliate of the Susan G. Komen Breast Cancer Foundation.

Reyes said: "I am looking forward to using my experience of delivering leading cash management solutions to Raistone, and supporting the company with its mission of providing equitable access to financing for businesses. Raistone technology empowers companies across industries to gain control of their finances, empowering them to invest, expand, and excel."

Reyes has consistently been recognized as one of the most successful, influential and powerful women in banking, including accolades from American Banker, Crain's New York, and Euromoney, which named her a "transaction banking trailblazer." Prior to her tenure at HSBC, she was Global Payments Head for Citi's Global Transaction Services.

Diane has an MBA from the University of Pittsburgh, and completed the Program for Executives at Carnegie Mellon University. She previously spent 19 years living in the Philippines and speaks Tagalog. She is married and has four children.

Dave Skirzenski, Chief Executive of Raistone, said: "We are thrilled to welcome Diane to the Raistone team, where her years of invaluable skill and experience will help us on our journey to level the financial playing field for businesses of all sizes. In particular, Diane's track record in promoting diversity and inclusion closely aligns with the Raistone core mission."

About Raistone

Raistone was born with the vision of equalizing access to working capital and meeting the demand for financing on a global scale. A world-leading fintech collaboratively owned by a full-service broker dealer, $30 billion family office, a $900 billion wealth manager, and an international bank, Raistone enables the financing of billions of dollars in transactions every year. Its best-in-class technology coupled with unparalleled access to institutional capital extends financing to companies of all sizes, fully integrated with the same software platforms they already use. Raistone works to ensure that all businesses have access to their money, on their terms. For further information, visit raistonecapital.com.

