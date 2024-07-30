Raistone Surpasses $10 Billion in Business Financing

New research from Raistone reveals how embedded finance fuels business growth.

NEW YORK, July 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Raistone, the world's largest business-to-business embedded finance provider, today announced it has crossed $10 billion in financing, reflecting the pivotal role the leading fintech has played in helping companies gain access to their money, on their terms.

The milestone follows six straight years of 2x year-over-year growth, which ranked Raistone the 43rd fastest growing company in America in the 2023 Deloitte Technology Fast 500™. Raistone began transacting in 2019, meaning the $10 billion threshold was crossed in fewer than five years of operations.

Raistone surpasses $10B in business financing, unveils new research showing how embedded finance fuels business growth. Post this

"To achieve $10 billion in funding shows our steadfast commitment to providing businesses of all sizes the financial resources they need to grow and thrive," said Raistone CEO Dave Skirzenski. "The continued success of Raistone and our clients is a testament to the hard work and dedication of our team. Here's to the next $10 billion — and beyond."

To celebrate the achievement in business financing, Raistone has also launched a new whitepaper entitled "Embedded Finance: Sparking Business Growth." In it, Raistone details how powerful financial tools natively embedded within platforms, applications and websites can improve cashflow and promote healthy business operations.

Working with partners including SAP, NetSuite, Coupa, Mastercard and more, Raistone provides billions of dollars in business financing every year to companies of all sizes.

About Raistone

Raistone was born with the vision of equalizing access to working capital and meeting the demand for financing on a global scale. A world-leading fintech collaboratively owned by a full-service broker dealer, $30 billion family office, a $900 billion wealth manager, and an international bank, Raistone enables the financing of billions of dollars in transactions every year. Its best-in-class technology coupled with unparalleled access to institutional capital extends financing to companies of all sizes, fully integrated with the same software platforms they already use. As the world's largest business-to-business embedded finance provider, Raistone works to ensure that all businesses have access to their money, on their terms. For further information, visit raistone.com.

Contact:

Neil Hughes – Director of Marketing

646-357-3572

[email protected]

SOURCE Raistone