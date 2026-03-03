Raiven and Itemize Partner to Deliver AI-Powered Procurement, PO Matching, and Spend Insights for Trades

NEW YORK, March 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Itemize, a leader in agentic automation for corporates, banks, and B2B fintechs, today announced a strategic partnership with Raiven, a premier procurement platform and services provider for mechanical, electrical, and plumbing (MEP) contractors and enterprises. The collaboration integrates AI-powered purchase order (PO) matching and line-level spend analytics into Raiven's platform, helping organizations streamline accounts payable (AP) operations and gain deeper visibility into procurement spend.

By combining Raiven's procurement platform with Itemize's AI-driven data capture and PO matching, customers can reconcile POs, invoices, and receipts faster and more accurately, while digitizing procurement data to gain real-time visibility into SKU-level purchasing, spend patterns, and supplier performance. The integration also enables Raiven to deliver advanced spend analytics and advisory services to help customers optimize material purchasing and strengthen cost controls. This visibility, combined with Raiven's supplier partnerships, enables demonstrated cost savings for customers.

"Our customers want granular visibility into what they're buying and where their dollars are going," said Danielle Potter, VP of Customer Operations at Raiven. "Integrating Itemize's AI capabilities reduces manual effort, accelerates approvals, and delivers actionable insights at the line-item level. It also further enables Raiven to deliver Procurement as a Service, giving organizations enterprise-level spend intelligence and governance without the overhead of building it in-house."

"Building trades companies have been underserved by modern procurement," said Manoj Puthenveetil, CEO of Raiven. "Raiven's AI driven procurement agent streamlines purchasing from intake to order creation, including supplier follow up, and this partnership adds advanced PO matching and spend analytics to enable faster, smarter decisions."

"Partnering with Raiven demonstrates the power of agentic AI to eliminate friction between procurement and AP," said Steve Markle, COO of Itemize. "Line-item automation unlocks accuracy, speed, and visibility that legacy tools can't match, empowering organizations to manage spend with precision.

About Itemize

Itemize is the Agentic Finance Operations Platform powered by Line-Item Intelligence, giving corporate offices of the CFO, banks, financial processors, and B2B FinTechs the ability to connect documents, transactions, and entities in real time. With Itemize, reconciliation, coding, approvals, and risk-aware decisioning happen automatically - with the speed, accuracy, and auditability legacy systems simply can't deliver.

Learn more at www.itemize.com.

About Raiven

Raiven delivers Procurement-as-a-Service for the building trades, helping electrical and mechanical contractors improve job readiness, purchasing consistency, and execution across jobs and branches. Operating as an extension of contractors' teams, Raiven supports day-to-day sourcing, purchasing, and material availability, reducing delays and friction without requiring changes to how work gets done. Through its platform and procurement support model, Raiven connects contractors with suppliers, pricing, and alternatives to help teams manage availability shifts and purchasing complexity more reliably. Learn more at www.raiven.com.

