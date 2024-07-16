PEORIA, Ill., July 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Advanced Technology Services, Inc. (ATS) today announced that Raj Batra has been appointed to the company's advisory board effective June 2024.

Raj Batra Joins Advanced Technology Services, Inc. (ATS) Advisory Board

Batra's career includes more than 30 years of technology and industrial sector leadership roles at Siemens, where he was instrumental in pioneering advanced automation and digital transformation initiatives and enhancing operational efficiency across critical vertical markets for Digital Industries. His proven leadership and innovation track record align seamlessly with ATS's commitment to delivering cutting-edge industrial solutions.

"I am profoundly pleased to welcome Raj to the Advanced Technology Services Advisory Board," said ATS CEO Jeff Owens. "His expertise in digitalization and industrial automation will be invaluable as we continue to expand our service offerings, advance our technology-driven solutions, and strengthen our position as a leader in industrial maintenance."

"I am honored and excited to join ATS's Advisory Board and contribute to achieving the company's vision," said Batra. "I look forward to collaborating with the leadership team to drive innovation and accelerate sustainable growth through solutions that optimize industrial operations and enhance productivity."

Batra is currently Chairman of the Board of the Manufacturers Alliance (since March 2015), Former Chairman of the Board of NEMA (Jan 2022), and a current board director for three public/private technology companies: MKS Instruments, Amsted Industries, and Shapeways. His Siemens career included several vice president and president roles, most recently as the President of Siemens Digital Industries -USA where he delivered the highest-ever top and bottom-line results in the company's history (2023). Before his tenure at Siemens, he managed technical sales and automation solutions for discrete manufacturing and process industries at Rockwell Automation/ Allen Bradley. Batra earned a BS in Electrical Engineering from Lawrence Technological University in Michigan and an MBA from the University of Michigan.

About Advanced Technology Services:

Advanced Technology Services, Inc. (ATS), is a global services provider with nearly four decades of proven experience as a single source for industrial maintenance, technology, and parts. Established in 1985, the company has become a market leader supporting over 1,400 customer manufacturing sites. Through its industry leading safety, people, processes, and technologies, ATS is advancing solutions that make its customers' operations more productive, reliable, and data-driven. Learn how ATS makes factories run better and smarter at www.advancedtech.com.

PRESS CONTACT:

Krista Blazier

Marketing Communications Manager

309-693-6358

[email protected]

