Raj Batra of Siemens USA Elected as NEMA Board of Governors Chair

ROSSLYN, Va., Nov. 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The National Electrical Manufacturers Association (NEMA) announced that Raj Batra, President, Digital Industries, Siemens USA, was elected Chair of the NEMA Board of Governors. Batra has held a wide range of high-level management strategy and sales positions since joining Siemens in 1993. He currently oversees all development, marketing, sales, research and development, vertical industry, and manufacturing aspects for Digital Industries in the United States. The Association's theme for 2020 is "Digital Leadership for a New Decade."

"The impact that digitalization will have on our industries cannot be overstated, and those of us who grasp its potential will thrive," said Batra during his acceptance speech at the NEMA Annual Meeting. "We can do much of it collaboratively as an industry and be part of the digital tide that can raise all companies. I am honored to serve as NEMA Chair and to play a part in ushering the electroindustry into the next digital decade."

"We look forward to Raj's leadership as Chair and are confident that his vast experience will ensure great accomplishments in 2020 and beyond," says NEMA President and CEO Kevin J. Cosgriff. "As we enter an exciting new decade full of innovation and industry advancement, having Raj as a leader will drive success as we continue our work in delivering digital leadership over the next decade," Cosgriff adds.

In addition to Mr. Batra, the NEMA Board of Governors elected new officers for 2020: Vice Chair Annette Clayton of Schneider Electric, Treasurer Jack Nehlig of Phoenix Contact, and Immediate Past-Chairman David Nord of Hubbell Incorporated.

Elected individuals for three-year terms on the Board of Governors, ending in 2022, were Massimo Battaini of Prysmian Group; Brian Brickhouse of Eaton; Annette Clayton of Schneider Electric; Daniel Jones of Encore Wire Corporation; Roger Karner of Signify North America Corporation; David Nord of Hubbell Incorporated; Kei Pang of Nidec Motor Corporation; Andrew Quinn of ILSCO Corporation; and Mark Wingate of MVC-Maxivolt.

The Nominating Committee also elected individuals to fill vacancies on the Board of Governors including Scott Hanna of Lutron Electronics Company, Inc.; John "Jay" Hill of GE Healthcare; Daryoush Larizadeh of Leviton Manufacturing Company, Inc.; Jerry Long of Rea Magnet Wire Company, Inc.; Louis V. Pinkham of Regal Beloit Corporation; and Maryrose Sylvester of ABB, Inc.

The National Electrical Manufacturers Association (NEMA) represents nearly 325 electrical equipment and medical imaging manufacturers that make safe, reliable, and efficient products and systems. Our combined industries account for 370,000 American jobs in more than 6,100 facilities covering every state. These industries produce $124 billion in shipments and $42 billion in exports of electrical equipment and medical imaging technologies per year.

SOURCE National Electrical Manufacturers Association

Related Links

https://www.nema.org

