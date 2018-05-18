Raj Kohli Sets Out on Peace Ride Against Gun Violence

TUCSON, Ariz., May 18, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Raj Kohli is doing a bicycle ride, from New York to Washington DC, against gun violence in America.

Statistics show that 35,000 people die of gun violence every year in the U.S. In comparison, only 3,000 people died in 9-11 terrorist attack in 2001. The U.S. has spent over $7 trillion in foreign wars since then, but is spending nothing at home to put a stop to senseless deaths, says Kohli.

RAJ PEACE RIDE - JAPAN 2017 RAJ AT HIROSHIMA ATOM BOMB DOME, AUGUST 7, 2017

Jersey Bents is sponsoring Mr. Kohli's bicycle for this ride, which will start from near the Trump Tower, near Central Park in New York, on May 28th, Memorial Day, and with a rally, Kohli hopes.

Kohli posted his first video for this ride at 9:00 p.m. on May 13, 2018. "I already have 133,000 views, on my Facebook page: RajRideForPeace," he says. "People are interested in supporting my cause. Most people. Some, obviously, are not. It is a democracy. We can disagree, hopefully not disagreeably."

Kohli is asking people to do the following:

1. Boycott the NRA

2. Repeal the 2nd Amendment

3. Boycott Amazon and Walmart for one day, on May 28, Memorial Day, because they sell guns.

4. Boycott mutual funds and retirement funds, that have gun-related stocks in their portfolio.

"The idea is to reduce gun violence in the US and around the world, by reducing available guns," Kohli explains. The more guns we have, the more people will die. It's a numbers game!

For more information, visit Kohli's Facebook page link: https://www.facebook.com/pg/RajRideForPeace/posts/?ref=page_internal

"I did a Peace Ride from 1981-1983, and last year again I rode my bike for Peace, from Tokyo to Hiroshima, in July/August 2017. There are 49 videos on the same Facebook page, 'RajRideForPeace,' relating to my Japan Peace Ride. For the Japan ride, a German bicycle company sponsored my bicycle," he says.

Kohli invites supporters to join him for a rally on May 28 at 9 a.m. ET near Trump Tower, near Central Park in New York City.

About Raj Kohli

Originally from India, Kohli, 63, is a realtor, married to an American and has one daughter. He lost 115 pounds after weight loss surgery, and proudly sports two artificial knees.

