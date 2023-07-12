Raj Rao: A Dynamic Addition to Lilt's Executive Team as Chief Financial & Operations Officer

News provided by

Lilt

12 Jul, 2023, 11:00 ET

SAN FRANCISCO, July 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Lilt, the leading AI solution for enterprise translation, is thrilled to announce the appointment of Rajesh (Raj) Rao, as Chief Financial Officer and Chief Operating Officer. 

In this key leadership role, Rao will bring extensive experience as a growth company CFO and a proven track record in growing businesses in strategic roles. His primary focus will be driving the financial strategy and leading operations at Lilt, contributing to the continued growth and success of the company.

Continue Reading
Raj Rao has been appointed CFO and COO of Lilt, the leading AI solution for enterprise translation.
Raj Rao has been appointed CFO and COO of Lilt, the leading AI solution for enterprise translation.

"We are very excited to welcome Raj to our executive team, said Lilt CEO, Spence Green."Raj's exceptional financial leadership background and strong understanding of business operations make him an excellent fit for our dynamic team and the future growth of Lilt."

Rao's passion for applying AI and machine learning to build great businesses makes him a perfect fit for Lilt. Over his career in consulting and financial services, Rao has built his expertise in finance, risk analytics, and machine learning. Most recently, Rao was the Chief Financial Officer at Prodigy Finance, an international student lender where he oversaw the Finance, Capital Markets, Risk and Legal functions. Rao's previous experiences include roles at Boston Consulting Group, Capital One, and several FinTech firms. Rao has an Ph.D. in Engineering from Cornell University and an MBA from the Ross School of Business at the University of Michigan.

In this new era of Lilt, with Rao at the financial/operational helm, the company is set to further its mission to make the world's information accessible to everyone, regardless of where they were born or which language they speak.

About Lilt

Lilt is the leading AI solution for enterprise translation. Our stack, made up of our Contextual AI Engine, Connector APIs, and Human Feedback, enables global organizations to adopt a true AI translation strategy, focusing on business outcomes instead of outputs. With Lilt, innovative, category-defining organizations like Intel, ASICS, WalkMe, and Canva are using AI technology to deliver multilingual, digital customer experiences at scale.

Visit us at lilt.com or contact us at [email protected].

SOURCE Lilt

Also from this source

Lilt Launches Generative AI Multilingual Writing App

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.