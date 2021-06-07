Raj Verma, CEO of SingleStore, Highlights the Positive Impact of Real-Time Data Analytics on Business Performance

SAN FRANCISCO, June 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Over the past 15 years, business and society have experienced profound changes due to the explosive growth in mobile device adoption, the rise of social media, and the shift to an increasingly connected world powered by the Internet of Things (IoT). This fast-paced, always-on environment has created a multitude of opportunities both for fledgling and established enterprises, allowing them to derive valuable insights from the abundance of data generated across devices and platforms. However, the information overload has also created new challenges, notes seasoned executive Raj Verma, CEO of San Francisco-based converged data platform provider SingleStore. "Digital information is the fuel of the modern world, but it is no longer about gathering it; all efforts are now concentrated on making sense of the massive amounts of data collected every second. In the fiercely competitive global marketplace, the winners will be organizations that not only develop robust analytics capabilities but prioritize solutions that deliver results in real time," according to Raj Verma.

Turning a new venture into a successful enterprise requires a relentless focus on operational efficiency, cost containment, brand differentiation, and customer satisfaction. Data analytics is of tremendous help in making strategic decisions in these areas, but the real competitive advantage comes from obtaining insights as quickly as possible. The application of real-time analytics has demonstrated enormous benefits across multiple industries, Raj Verma says, citing as examples healthcare, financial services, logistics, transportation, manufacturing, retail, and telecommunications. "While each industry has specific use cases, all of them gain huge advantages in the areas of market analysis, risk assessment, demand visibility, and business process optimization. Companies become more agile and better equipped to address the challenges of their business environment, largely due to their ability to be proactive rather than reactive."

While digital transformation has been on the enterprise agenda for at least two decades, the events of the past year have removed any doubt about the need for acceleration, Raj Verma comments. The global coronavirus pandemic triggered disruptions of unprecedented magnitude, exposing vulnerabilities in supply chains, legacy platforms, and data management strategies. The issue was discussed extensively in a webinar organized by SingleStore, which invited Forrester VP Principal Analyst Noel Yuhanna to share insights and research on the latest developments in this area.

In a follow-up Q&A session with SingleStore Field CTO Domenic Ravita, Yuhanna commented, "It's critical for businesses to advance their data and analytics competencies and capabilities. And real-time data and analytics are simply more effective, allowing businesses to sense and respond in real time to changes in their customers' needs and behaviors, as well as to understand how their business is operating. With more digital activity moving to edge devices, computing has to be real time to take advantage of sensors and data that reflect what people and machines are doing."

Raj Verma has held numerous senior executive positions over the past 25 years, driving business growth for many companies in the enterprise technology sector. His vast experience extends to areas such as sales, marketing, regional development, strategy, and operational oversight. In September 2020, the veteran executive became the CEO of SingleStore – a San Francisco, California-based company whose converged data platform enables enterprises to accelerate digital innovation and transformation. Raj Verma holds a bachelor's degree in computer science from Bangalore University in India.

Raj Verma - Chief Executive Officer - SingleStore - LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/raj-verma-941b465

Raj Verma — Author at SingleStore Blog: https://www.singlestore.com/blog/author/rvermamemsql-com/

Raj Verma (@Big_Data_Raj) - Twitter: https://twitter.com/big_data_raj

