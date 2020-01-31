Rajal Dubal Joins Ankura as Senior Managing Director

WASHINGTON, Jan. 31, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Ankura, a global business advisory and expert services firm, today announced its appointment of Rajal Dubal as Senior Managing Director based in New York. Ms. Dubal brings more than 25 years of independent corporate investigations experience with particular emphasis in forensic accounting, financial fraud, and anti-corruption matters. She also advises a broad range of financial service institutions and other clients in cases involving anti-money laundering, sanctions, and compliance issues.

During her career, Ms. Dubal has led a variety of significant financial fraud investigations, risk, compliance, and litigation projects, including numerous anti-corruption investigations on some of the most complex and high-profile matters across the globe.

"Rajal brings an outstanding reputation and strong leadership in the anti-bribery and corruption investigations market to Ankura," said Martin Wilczynski, Senior Managing Director. "We're excited to welcome Rajal to our Risk, Forensics, and Compliance team and believe her diverse experience will help us bring value to our clients and solidify Ankura's position as the firm of choice in this important practice area."

"It's a pleasure to join such a collaborative team that possesses strong experience in the market," said Ms. Dubal. "I have competed for the same projects with my new colleagues in the past, so I knew we'd be a formidable force together. I've long respected the roster of professionals here — in particular, Ankura's world-class SEC Enforcement team as well as its anti-bribery, corruption, and monitorship specialists — and I'm excited to work with them to build upon the firm's notable risk, forensic, and compliance capabilities."

Ms. Dubal is a member of the Forbes Finance Council and has previously held positions at Exiger, AlixPartners, Deloitte, and PwC.

About Ankura

Ankura is a business advisory and expert services firm defined by HOW we solve challenges. Whether a client is facing an immediate business challenge, trying to increase the value of their company or protect against future risks, Ankura designs, develops, and executes tailored solutions by assembling the right combination of expertise. We help clients navigate a wide range of corporate performance and risk management challenges, including those pertaining to compliance, investigations, forensics, technology, turnaround and restructuring, and corporate strategy. We build on this experience with every case, client, and situation, collaborating to create innovative, customized solutions, and strategies designed for today's ever-changing business environment. This gives our clients unparalleled insight and experience across a wide range of economic, governance, and regulatory challenges. At Ankura, we know that collaboration drives results. For more information, please visit: www.ankura.com.

