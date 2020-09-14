Rajan A.G. Patel, MD, FACC, FAHA, FSCAI, is recognized by Continental Who's Who

NEW ORLEANS, Sept. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Rajan A.G. Patel, MD, FACC, FAHA, FSCAI, is being recognized by Continental Who's Who as a Top Interventional Cardiologist in the field of Medicine with Ochsner Medical Center.

Located near Uptown New Orleans, Ochsner Medical Center has multiple centers of excellence including the John Ochsner Heart and Vascular Institute, the Benson Cancer Center, and a multi-organ transplant center. Offering services since 1942, Ochsner Health System is renowned for having state-of-the-art equipment, groundbreaking medical research, and excellent patient care. It is the only Louisiana hospital recognized by U.S. News & World Report as a "Best Hospital".



An acclaimed physician, Dr. Patel has nineteen years of experience in the medical field. He serves as the program director of the interventional cardiology fellowship program and director of the chronic total occlusion/ complex PCI program. His areas of expertise include complex coronary and peripheral interventions as well as mechanic circulatory support. He is board-certified in internal medicine, cardiovascular disease, and interventional cardiology.



In preparation for his career, Dr. Patel earned a Bachelor of Science in biology from Transylvania University in Kentucky. He pursued medical studies at one of the top three medical schools in the United States, Stanford University School of Medicine. His post-graduate education includes an internship and residency in internal medicine at Yale University School of Medicine. He then trained at the University of Virginia completing fellowships in cardiology, advanced cardiac imaging, and interventional cardiology. He concluded training at Ochsner Medical Center where he completed a fellowship in peripheral endovascular intervention.



A frontrunner in his field, Dr. Patel is a fellow of the American College of Cardiology, American Heart Association, and Society for Cardiovascular Angiography and Intervention.



Dedicated to quality care, Dr. Patel volunteers with Madaktari Africa, teaching physicians in Tanzania.



Dr. Patel dedicates this recognition to all of his teachers and mentors during medical school and cardiology training.



For more information, please visit https://www.ochsner.org

