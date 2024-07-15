Rajani Bespoke Atelier Relocates to Downtown Vancouver to Further Accelerate Ambitions in Luxury Fashion Market

The establishment of an atelier in Downtown Vancouver will accelerate the company's strategic ambitions in Canada's luxury fashion market.

VANCOUVER, BC, July 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Rajani Bespoke, a luxury clothing brand that produces custom and bespoke garments for men and women is pleased to announce its flagship atelier and storefront has moved from the Royal City of New Westminster to Vancouver's downtown core.

Building on the strength of its first successful year of business, the company will officially open its doors today in the heart of downtown Vancouver on West Pender at Homer Street after a year and a half in the Royal City of New Westminster. The move will support the company's growth plan, allow the company to provide artisanal quality at scale, and realize the compelling long-term growth opportunities of the category.

Rajani Bespoke expects to capitalize on the momentum it has captured since first opening in May 2023. The company launched to bring bespoke offerings to the greater Vancouver market, and since then, it has expanded its footprint across Canada, hosting trunk shows and attending premier events across the broader market.

"We are thrilled to announce our move to downtown Vancouver," says Zahir Rajani Bespoke, Creative Director and Founder of Rajani Bespoke.

"We've had great success operating out of New Westminster, but due to the immense growth we are experiencing, our need to scale has come. As we continue to establish our brand and grow our client base, having a location in the heart of Vancouver has become very important for us. I expect this step to act as a catalyst for future growth as we become a household brand in Vancouver, followed by the entire Canadian market."

The company specializes in bespoke tailoring and does not believe in the practice of made-to-measure.

About Rajani Bespoke

Rajani Bespoke is a luxury clothing brand that produces custom garments for men and women. We have partnered with the world's best and largest fabric mills to bring our customers the very best in bespoke tailoring. Some of our offerings include fabrics from Loro Piana, Ermenegildo Zegna, Scabal, Dormeuil, Holland & Sherry, Caccioppoli, and many more. Our garments are handcrafted and offer an unparalleled level of comfort, durability, and craftsmanship. Every garment we make is unique. Every pattern is drafted from scratch, and takes into account the nuances of an individual's body and body type, before it is cut and produced.

The company specializes in bespoke offerings and aims to serve a broad range of customers across the North American market, offering suits that range from approximately $2000 and can exceed $10,000 CAD if a special or exclusive fabric is selected. To learn more, please visit www.rajanibespoke.com

