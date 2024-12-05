Rajashree Datta Joins BNY as Deputy Chief Risk Officer

NEW YORK, Dec. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation ("BNY") (NYSE: BK), a global financial services company, today announced the appointment of Rajashree Datta as Deputy Chief Risk Officer.

Ms. Datta will join the company on December 15 and be a member of BNY's Executive Committee. She will succeed Senthil Kumar as BNY's Chief Risk Officer in 2025 following a transition.

"I am delighted to welcome Rajashree to BNY," said Robin Vince, President and Chief Executive Officer. "Risk Management is an imperative for any company, especially BNY − which sits at the center of the financial system − and Rajashree's expertise in developing strong risk frameworks will help us continue to deliver resilience for our clients and the industry."

"BNY's ability to effectively manage risk is one of its most important commercial differentiators," said Ms. Datta. "I look forward to working with BNY's world-class teams as they continue to prioritize the strength and soundness of the company's systems, platforms and business model."

Ms. Datta joins BNY from Goldman Sachs where she most recently served as a Partner and Global Head of Finance Risk, responsible for overseeing Liquidity, Capital and Accrual Rate Risks. During her time at the investment bank, she led significant aspects of the development of its approach to risk management with a demonstrated focus on ensuring judicious risk management in the context of business requirements, risk appetite and regulatory expectations.

Ms. Datta joined Goldman Sachs in Investment Banking in 2000 after earning a Bachelor of Arts degree in Economics and Political Science from Amherst College.

