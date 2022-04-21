Rajashree Maheshwary Appointed as President of McLaren Strategic Solutions

Operations division of McLaren Strategic Ventures to be led by experienced executive to drive business acceleration activities

IRVINE, Calif., April 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- McLaren Strategic Ventures (MSV) today officially announced Rajashree Maheshwary as President of McLaren Strategic Solutions (MSS). Under her guidance, the company plans to continue its mission to bring unparalleled value to its customers through an industry-leading range of services. Masheshwary will be leading MSS and will be in a pivotal role in accelerating McLaren's business across the globe.

Rajashree Maheshwary, President of McLaren Strategic Solutions

McLaren Strategic Ventures is the leading conglomerate that provides an ecosystem for the world's most innovative technology carve-outs, start-ups and JVs with Fortune 500 businesses. McLaren Strategic Solutions is the operating group of companies comprising advisory services, domain consulting, product & platform engineering services, technology services, and AI-based chip design services. McLaren Strategic Solutions comprises of over 30 digital transformation companies that includes Doran Jones, ClearEye.AI, Atlas Silicon, Reflections Info Systems, MSS advisory, and others.

"We're thrilled to have the privilege of Rajashree Maheshwary lead the organization as we prepare to create something truly unique in the industry," said Sajan Pillai, Chairman of McLaren Strategic Ventures. "It has always been our mission to change the paradigm when it comes to unlocking potential and accelerating value creation through digital transformation. McLaren Strategic Solutions will provide a one-stop shop of integrated services simply unattainable anywhere else. Masheshwary brings a unique combination of global business leadership, deep technology expertise and market know-how."

Maheshwary comes with over two decades of experience in leading technology solutions across North America and APAC in Accenture and other global consulting firms. She holds a Bachelors in Computer Science Engineering with specialization in Machine Learning from the University of Washington.

Under McLaren Strategic Solutions, customers can take advantage of a wide range of services, including:

-Corporate advisory services

-Agile software development delivered using a global hybrid model for scaled execution

-Platforms-based solutions sourced by McLaren's venture capital division

-Ability to carve out applications into platforms, power it with artificial intelligence and build value as new intellectual property

-Access to philanthropic activities through McLaren Strategic Ventures Cares

"McLaren is bringing to market a unique blend of talent, services, capital and technology that no one else can claim," says John Vilina, Chief Financial Officer and Chief Operations Officer at McLaren Strategic Ventures. "Whether it's empowering startups or unleashing transformation for enterprises, our model ensures that our customers maximize their potential. This ensures they get to market faster, and accelerate growth quicker, than ever thought possible."

McLaren's approach and capabilities are uniquely suited to the challenges facing many small- and mid-sized companies by providing the support to take these companies to the next level and position them for valuation gains. In addition to more traditional fundraising, McLaren also recently raised $200 million in the IPO of its Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC).

"It is my privilege to join a team of passionate operators, investors, innovators and creators that McLaren has assembled," says Maheshwary. "As the world continues to rapidly evolve, and as needs change, there's never been a greater sense of urgency for companies to effectively navigate the complexities. I look forward to bringing true transformation that unlocks the potential in companies through MSS."

About McLaren Strategic Ventures

McLaren Strategic Ventures accelerates the realization of growth possibilities and sustainable competitive advantages for businesses by providing a full range of highly trusted, personalized domain consulting, advisory services, and innovative technologies distributed through admired ecosystems globally. The company is led by highly experienced technologists, domain experts, C-suite executives, and Big 4 consultants. With a focus on building real-world solutions through industrialized platform services, McLaren Strategic Ventures creates technically feasible and economically viable solutions that help enterprises digitize, scale, and achieve operational excellence in their businesses. To learn more, visit us at McLarenSV.com.

*McLaren Strategic Ventures is not affiliated with, endorsed or sponsored by McLaren Automotive LLC.

Media Contact:

Carrie Sams

Firecracker PR

[email protected]

(888) 317-4687 ext. 703

SOURCE McLaren Strategic Ventures