Rajeev Singh, CEO of Accolade, Named Entrepreneur Of The Year 2019 Award Winner in the Pacific Northwest Region

"Entrepreneurship in the Pacific Northwest is a journey we're all on together, pulling for each other, and I'm honored to represent the region on this stage with these exceptional innovators," said Singh. "Entrepreneurship is in the fabric of this region, and you can feel its energy within the people and the work we're doing at Accolade. We're heads down trying to change healthcare in this country – it's a lofty goal but healthcare is too complex, costly and doesn't get the outcomes we all deserve. We appreciate opportunities to elevate our mission across the country and share the entrepreneurial spirit that thrives at Accolade."

Now in its 33rd year, the Entrepreneur Of The Year program has expanded to recognize business leaders in more than 145 cities and more than 60 countries. To learn more about the Pacific Northwest program, please visit ey.com/us/eoy/pnw. Join us in congratulating this year's winners on social media by following @EY_EOYUS and using #EOYPNW.

As a Pacific Northwest award winner, Singh is now eligible for consideration for the Entrepreneur Of The Year 2019 National Awards. Award winners in several national categories, as well as the Entrepreneur Of The Year National Overall Award winner, will be announced at the Entrepreneur Of The Year National Awards gala in Palm Springs, California, on November 16, 2019. The awards are the culminating event of the Strategic Growth Forum®, the nation's most prestigious gathering of high-growth, market-leading companies.

About Accolade

Accolade is a personalized health and benefits solution that can dramatically improve the experience, outcomes and cost of healthcare for employers, health plans and their members. With a unique blend of compassionate advisors, clinical experts and intelligent technologies, we engage individuals and families in their health, establish trust, and influence their decisions at every stage of care. Accolade connects the widest array of personal health data and programs to present a single point of entry to the most effective health and benefits resources, while coordinating with providers at every step. Accolade consistently achieves 60 and higher Net Promoter Scores, 98% consumer satisfaction ratings, and up to 15% employer cost savings. Accolade has been recognized as one of the nation's 25 most promising companies by Forbes, a fastest-growing private healthcare company by Inc. 5000, and is consistently rated a Top Workplace across the country. For more information, visit www.accolade.com.

