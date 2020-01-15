Rajesh Midha appointed Chief Strategy & Operating Officer at Bottle Rocket

In this role, Midha will focus on advancing and scaling all aspects of the business, including growing revenue, scaling product, design and engineering, and driving innovation and growth on behalf of clients. Midha excels at building strong, high-performing teams and will serve as the bridge between multiple practice areas and clients ensuring business goals are translated into effective digital experiences that delight users.

"Bottle Rocket is an iconic brand with a commitment to serving the user and a growing team that operates with the highest level of care for their customers and a deep focus on providing undeniable value to the businesses they serve," says Midha. "It's rare to find a company full of such talented professionals that truly give each and every client their all – they are committed to quality, results and the long-term success of our clients. It's an amazing place to work and I couldn't be more excited to join such a talented team."

Midha comes to Bottle Rocket from Quartet Health, a series D healthcare technology company focused on behavioral health and backed by Google, where he served as Chief Product Officer. Prior to that, Midha served as the Chief Product Officer at ooVoo, a video chat company, where he led product, design and engineering. Midha will partner with Bottle Rocket's Founder and CEO, Calvin Carter, as well as the entire senior leadership team to lead the company's corporate and client strategy, as well as global delivery and operations.

"Rajesh joins Bottle Rocket at an important time in the company's history and will be an integral component in the long-term growth plans for Bottle Rocket," remarks Carter. "Having only joined the company a few short months ago, I'm already inspired and optimistic about the value he brings to all aspects of our business and the possibilities for the future. Rajesh's experience, passion and values are a perfect match for Bottle Rocket, and I couldn't be more excited about our path forward."

About Bottle Rocket

Bottle Rocket is a digital experience consultancy that provides strategy, product, design and technology services that drive business results and exceed customer expectations. Bottle Rocket is a strategic partner within the worldwide WPP integrated communications network. To learn more, visit us at bottlerocketstudios.com or drop us a note at hello@bottlerocketstudios.com.

