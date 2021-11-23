Rajiv Syed Esq. Joins Casa Concierge as Senior Legal Advisor

ROCKY POINT, N.Y., Nov. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- As a new and innovative platform in the home renovations and maintenance niche, still only in its infancy, Casa Concierge has been able to connect several homeowners with reputable home renovations professionals on Long Island!

Learn more about Casa Concierge's new Legal Affairs Advisor, Raj Syed at RajivSyedLaw.com

In addition to its consumer side, Casa Concierge also functions as a digital marketing platform for a wide variety of home renovations businesses. From plumbers, contractors, electricians, and landscapers, to junk removal experts, gardeners, moving companies and much more - Casa Concierge's in-house marketing team has been able to provide exponential growth for businesses no matter what field they're in! And with multiple interesting projects on the horizon with its partners, Casa Concierge is excited to announce the newest addition to their team - Mr. Rajiv Syed, Esq. will now function as their Senior Legal Advisor on a consultant basis.

Mr. Syed is the Managing Attorney at the Law Offices of Rajiv Syed. As a longtime litigation attorney, Mr. Syed has built an impressive reputation in the New York City legal community. He has previously worked with the Casa Concierge team and its partners on several projects in a consultant role. Mr. Syed brings a wealth of knowledge and litigation experience. His litigation practice primarily focuses on Civil and Landlord-Tenant Litigation.

As Senior Legal Advisor, Mr. Syed will provide legal advisement to assist Casa Concierge on a consultant basis. You can learn more about Mr. Syed, at his practice website at RajivSyedLaw.com.

To join Casa Concierge as a homeowner in need of service, or if you're a home renovations expert, looking to grow your business and generate more leads, be sure to visit CasaConcierge.com today.

About Casa Concierge

Casa Concierge is a revolutionary new service aimed at helping homeowners across Long Island - both Nassau & Suffolk County, with all their home renovations, maintenance work, and general service needs. Despite its relatively recent debut, the Casa Concierge team has been providing marketing and business consultancy services to a wide range of businesses across multiple specialties, including a number of entities in the home improvement sectors and consumer services fields. Representing businesses large and small, Casa Concierge is the perfect platform for both users, in need of services, and businesses looking to provide services, and vastly expand their client base.

Media Contact:

Nick Khan

516-304-0124

[email protected]

SOURCE Casa Concierge