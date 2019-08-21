Raken Adds to Executive Team to Bolster Growth Strategy

SAN DIEGO, Aug. 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Raken, the top-rated mobile field management solution for the construction industry, has named three new top executives to its growing leadership team. The addition of Mike Bates as vice president of strategy, David Nuffer as vice president of product and Matthew York as vice president of engineering brings significant new experience in software, business strategy, product management and user experience to the construction tech startup and positions Raken for a period of sustained rapid growth.

"Building a world-class executive team has been one of our top priorities in 2019, and we're thrilled to welcome Mike, David and Matthew to the team," said Kyle Slager, Raken's founder and CEO. "All are making an immediate impact in furthering our mission to deliver the most powerful solutions to the construction field."

Bates has more than 25 years of experience delivering solutions for Fortune 100 and high-growth organizations, most recently as senior vice president of strategy and partner solutions at AvidXchange and payment solutions leader at Intuit. Nuffer has worked at GoodData, Liftopia and most recently Shipt, where he was head of product. York's previous experience includes Kratos Defense and Security Solutions, Pathway Genomics Corporation and most recently PayLease, where he served as director of engineering.

Earlier this year, Raken named former MINDBODY executive Amanda Patterson vice president of marketing and announced the appointment of Dave Berman, former president of video-collaboration platform ZOOM, to its board of directors.

"We're in the midst of major developments at Raken," Slager said. "All this new talent and energy is feeding a culture of innovation and cultivating growth that we intend to build on."

Following a $10 million Series A funding round in 2018, Raken has introduced several recent powerful product enhancements, including Toolbox Talks, an innovative new feature that streamlines the workflow of essential jobsite safety meetings; a Spanish-language option; and offline mode.

Raken serves clients in 92 countries and has been utilized on over 350,000 projects. The cloud-based SaaS solution boosts productivity and safety by streamlining workflow processes such as daily reporting, time tracking and safety management.

About Raken

Raken provides mobile-first technology to streamline field workflows for the construction industry. Raken's digital toolbox connects the field to the office with daily reports, time cards, toolbox talks, photo management and more. Swinerton Renewable Energy, Sundt, John W. Danforth, Broadway Mechanical and thousands of other top general contractor and subcontractor firms use Raken for their field reporting needs. To find out more, visit www.rakenapp.com or call 866-438-0646.

