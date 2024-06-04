Raken Launches AI-Powered Field Management Solution

SAN DIEGO, June 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Raken, the top-rated web and mobile app for contractors, launches the first in a series of construction AI-powered solutions for field management. AI Photo ID uses powerful facial matching technology to prevent time theft and save Raken's customers thousands of dollars.

The California-based software developer began working on proprietary artificial intelligence enhancements in 2023. AI Photo ID is the first of several AI capabilities planned for release this year.

Prevent time theft with AI technology

AI Photo ID eliminates buddy punching and wage theft. This feature requires employees who track time using Raken's streamlined mobile time clock or shared kiosk to verify their identity with a photo every time they clock in or out. Each photo is matched with a set of reference pictures.

With this use of AI, Raken's verification features can quickly identify facial features, even with a mask or face covering. The technology accommodates employees changing their gear or appearance, and reference photos are continually and automatically updated to further increase accuracy and account for the passing of time.

If the employee's photo does not match with their reference photo, they'll still be able to clock in or out as normal, preventing any disruption to workflows. Managers can review photos and identify discrepancies instantly within Raken to investigate and take corrective action.

"Raken is investing in customer requests to support our current base of nearly 55,000 users," said Mike Bates, Raken's VP of Corporate Strategy. "With AI Photo ID, we've focused on how to use AI to increase trust and confidence between workers and managers."

Leveraging the latest artificial intelligence technologies, AI Photo ID helps customers ensure their workers are who they say they are, every time they clock in and clock out. Paired with Raken's fast, flexible, easy-to-use time entry options, payroll is faster and more transparent than ever. Foremen and superintendents never have to waste their valuable time chasing down time cards or challenging hours worked with Raken.

While the technology and algorithms behind the tool are complex, the end solution stays true to the Raken brand of speed and simplicity that customers expect.

"Everything we build is meant to lower the barriers to adoption in the field while increasing the data and insights collected for the office," said Bates. "Our investment in future AI solutions fully aligns with Raken's mission to deliver the best all-in-one field management solution for both general contractors and subcontractors."

The future of Raken + AI

AI Photo ID is only the first AI-enhanced solution Raken plans to release in 2024. The company will continue to invest in AI solutions to help customers capitalize on the rich data they capture and record in Raken every day.

"Our strategy is to leverage AI to further simplify data capture and accelerate how our customers assess productivity to make future construction project decisions," said Bates. "We have plans to leverage AI in profound ways to best benefit our customers on the jobsite. I am looking forward to sharing more as our developments progress."

About Raken

Raken provides mobile-first technology to streamline field workflows and build better projects for the construction industry. Designed to be field-first, the software empowers crews to easily provide real-time data and updates as they walk the jobsite. Raken helps companies increase project visibility and compliance with digital daily reports, time cards, production tracking, toolbox talks, checklists, observations, forms, insights, and more. To learn more, visit www.rakenapp.com

