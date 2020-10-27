Raken Launches New Checklists Feature, Helping Construction Crews Prioritize Safety and Proactively Prevent Issues in the Field

SAN DIEGO, Oct. 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Raken , the top-rated mobile field management solution for the construction industry, today announced a new feature, Checklists, which helps construction crews prioritize safety and quality and streamline operations with more detailed real-time insights from the field.

Teams can ensure compliance with company protocols by documenting safety and quality measures through the Checklists feature, available on Raken's platform. The forms can be filled out more efficiently, which can help increase completion rates. Field teams can respond to pre-established questions, which are then sent back to the office once the checklist is completed and signed, without any additional paperwork or processes required. This helps ensure proactive document inspections and quality audits, and enhances communication between the office and the field. These checklists can be used across a variety of workflows, from COVID-19 safety and cleaning protocols, drywall inspections, visitor checklists, etc.

"Working in the construction industry means we always have to prioritize safety. Before creating any new product or feature, we always ask ourselves how it's contributing to a safety-first culture," said Ty Kalklosch, CEO at Raken. "The Checklist feature was a natural next step for us, as it helps teams make sure everyone is doing their part to prevent injuries and accidents while ensuring quality with proper documentation. It's been requested by our customers, and we're happy to be able to better fulfill their needs."

Raken customers can choose from easy select-and-go Checklist templates, or create their own custom ones to fit their unique needs.

"This new feature allows me to quickly set up Safety Checklists, with seamless execution on mobile for field walks. It's very useful to keep completed checklists and time-stamped documentation all within Raken," says Ricky Ventura, Safety Officer at Zavala Corporation, a Raken customer.

Raken serves clients in 92 countries and has been utilized on over 350,000 projects. The cloud-based SaaS solution has recently introduced several powerful product enhancements, including a Segments feature, which allows field teams to submit multiple daily reports for complex projects, providing better visibility into site progress, improved organization and more streamlined internal communication.

About Raken

Raken provides mobile-first technology to streamline field workflows for the construction industry. Raken's digital toolbox connects the field to the office with daily reports, time cards, toolbox talks, production tracking, photo management, checklists and more. Level 10 Construction, John W. Danforth, and thousands of other top general and specialty contractors firms use Raken for their field reporting needs. To learn more, visit www.rakenapp.com .

