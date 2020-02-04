Raken Launches New Equipment Feature for Easy Monitoring of Construction Projects

SAN DIEGO, Feb. 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Raken, the top-rated mobile field management solution for the construction industry, today announced the final feature in its Production Tracking product offering, which now includes Time, Materials and Equipment. The Equipment feature allows contractors and subcontractors to track owned and rented equipment use, record total time spent on construction sites and collect data on engine hours to optimize usage.

Production Tracking now enables users to:

Gain better visibility into where equipment is and whether or not it's being used

Eliminate unnecessary rental expenses and avoid potential contract disputes

Save time by reducing the need for manual data entry

Monitor engine hours more accurately for scheduling maintenance and avoiding unscheduled downtime

Capture more accurate and detailed insight into overall equipment costs

Create more competitive bids by leveraging historical data on equipment usage

"Raken's Production Tracking capabilities fix the problem of antiquated workflows that are slow and siloed, from the office to the field," said Kyle Slager, Raken's CEO and founder. "With this new Equipment feature, contractors can better track the overall financial health of a project by having access to detailed data for all major costs on a project, including Time and Materials."

According to a survey of Raken's users, 90% of customers currently rent equipment. These users can now create detailed reports of equipment condition and arrival dates to avoid price disputes with rental providers. The feature also benefits users who own equipment and are responsible for regular maintenance, as they can now collect real-time data reflecting total time of equipment use to ensure maintenance is scheduled efficiently.

Raken serves clients in 92 countries and has been utilized on over 350,000 projects. The cloud-based SaaS solution has introduced several powerful product enhancements recently, including Toolbox Talks, a first-of-its-kind feature that streamlines the workflow of essential jobsite safety meetings, Production Tracking, a Spanish-language option and offline mode.

Raken will be showcasing its Production Tracking suite of capabilities at World of Concrete, the largest international conference for the commercial concrete and masonry construction industries, from February 4-7 at the Las Vegas Convention Center, at Booth N1571.

About Raken

Raken provides mobile-first technology to streamline field workflows for the construction industry. Raken's digital toolbox connects the field to the office with daily reports, time cards, Toolbox Talks, photo management and more. Hensel Phelps, Swinerton Renewable Energy, John W. Danforth and thousands of other top general and specialty contractors firms use Raken for their field reporting needs. To learn more, visit www.rakenapp.com .

