Raken Ranked First for Usability in G2 Construction Management Industry Report

SAN DIEGO, Dec. 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Raken , the top-rated mobile field operations solution for the construction industry, today announced it has been selected as the number one platform for management usability in small business by G2, the world's largest B2B tech marketplace for software and services that helps businesses make smarter buying decisions. The ranking reflects Raken's industry-leading adoption rates, driven by the platform's intuitive interface, and further solidifies Raken as the top choice for producing efficient daily reports and gathering insightful data from the field.

G2 scores products and vendors based on reviews gathered from their user community, as well as data aggregated from online sources and social network. The organization then applies a unique, patent-pending algorithm to the data to calculate the product's usability score. In the G2 ranking, Raken leads the industry in ease of admin and use while meeting all of the mandatory requirements workers have come to expect for daily use in the field.

"Our mission is to empower the people who build, and it's a great testament to our team delivering on that mission to be ranked first for usability by G2," said Kyle Slager, Raken's CEO and founder. "Our customers are increasingly finding that their all-in-one solutions aren't meeting the basic needs of superintendents and foremen. We're solving this problem by focusing on the field and creating an app that is easier to use than anything else out there."

Raken recently introduced several product enhancements, including Production Tracking, which provides a better way to manage productivity on construction sites and allows supervisors to track employee time and materials on site to increase profitability and ensure the project is progressing according to plan. Raken is also equipped with Toolbox Talks, a first-of-its-kind feature that streamlines the workflow of essential jobsite safety meetings, a Spanish-language option and an offline mode.

"Rankings on G2 reports are based on data provided to us by real users," said Michael Fauscette, chief research officer, G2. "We are excited to share the achievements of the products ranked on our site because they represent the voice of the user and offer terrific insights to potential buyers around the world."

Raken serves clients in 92 countries and has been utilized on over 350,000 projects, including some of the largest construction firms in the industry, such as Hensel Phelps and Sundt. The cloud-based SaaS solution boosts productivity and safety by streamlining field data collection and project and safety management workflows such as daily reporting, time tracking, production tracking and safety management.

About Raken

Raken provides mobile-first technology to streamline field workflows for the construction industry. Raken's digital toolbox connects the field to the office with daily reports, time cards, Toolbox Talks, photo management and more. Hensel Phelps, Swinerton Renewable Energy, John W. Danforth and thousands of other top general contractor and subcontractor firms use Raken for their field reporting needs. To learn more, visit www.rakenapp.com .

About G2.com (formerly G2 Crowd)

Headquartered in Chicago, G2.com's revolutionizing how businesses discover, buy and manage software and services. More than three million monthly users rely on G2 to help them find and buy the best software for their businesses. The platform has 900,000 reviews, and $100M in total funding invested by IVP, Accel Partners, LinkedIn, Emergence Capital, Pritzker Group, Chicago Ventures, Hyde Park Ventures, industry leaders and founders. G2's customers include IBM and Zoom. Its most recent funding, a $55M Series C, was in October 2018, followed by the company's acquisitions of Siftery and Advocately.

SOURCE Raken

Related Links

http://www.rakenapp.com

