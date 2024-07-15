Rakower Law Leads New Warrant Holder Suits Against Getty Images Over Warrant Exercise After $51 Million Victory

NEW YORK, July 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Rakower Law PLLC, as lead counsel, has commenced five new lawsuits against Getty Images Holdings, Inc. ("Getty Images") (NYSE: GETY) on behalf of several holders of Getty Images' public warrants. These actions allege that Getty Images wrongly prevented plaintiffs from exercising their warrants as of August 22, 2022 based upon the false claim that the warrants could not be exercised until an SEC Form S-2 resale registration statement became effective.

All five cases follow on the heels of CRCM Institutional Master Fund (BVI) Ltd., et ano v. Getty Images Holdings, Inc., No. 1:23-cv-01074-JSR (S.D.N.Y.), a case Rakower Law, as lead counsel, commenced on February 8, 2023. The court in that case granted summary judgment in favor of plaintiffs, awarding more than $51 million in damages.

Allen Matkins Leck Gamble Mallory & Natsis LLP is co-counsel in each of these new actions. They include Lapp v. Getty Images Holdings, Inc., 1:24-cv-05129 (S.D.N.Y.); Funicular Funds, LP v. Getty Images Holdings, Inc., 653410/2024 (N.Y. Sup. Ct., N.Y. County); and MPF Broadway Convexity Fund I, LP, et ano v. Getty Images Holdings, Inc., 653411/2024 (N.Y. Sup. Ct., N.Y. County).

Holders of Getty Images public warrants who were unable to exercise those warrants on August 22, 2022 are encouraged to contact Rakower Law.

