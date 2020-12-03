Rakuten Acquires Leading Autofill Platform Fillr

SAN FRANCISCO, Dec. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Rakuten Inc. has completed the acquisition of Fillr, the world's most intelligent autofill service. Based in Melbourne, Australia, Fillr powers tens of millions of transactions monthly for the world's top e-commerce, fintech and 'buy now, pay later apps, including for Rakuten's shopping rewards and Cash Back destination in the United States and Canada. Terms of the acquisition, led by Rakuten Americas on behalf of Rakuten Inc., were not disclosed.

The Fillr autofill platform grows shopper conversion rates by simplifying registration and checkout processes. When shoppers were offered autofill functionality with Fillr integrations instead of manual typing, they were up to 120 percent more likely to convert and average revenue per user increased by nearly 20 percent.

Fillr's platform also makes it simple to enroll in buy now, pay later payment services by auto-populating virtual credit cards issued by buy now, pay later providers at checkout.

"Accelerating checkout with autofill presents tremendous opportunities for digital retailers and financial services to grow their conversion rates and overall revenue," said Amit Patel, CEO, Rakuten Americas. "Requiring shoppers to fill out a form at the end of a transaction is a distraction that can get in the way of completing a sale. Collaborating with Fillr will allow us to offer solutions to our merchant partners that eliminate unnecessary steps for consumers throughout the full transaction funnel."

The acquisition solidifies the continuing relationship between Rakuten and Fillr. The companies are longstanding partners with strong product synergies and mutual goals of accelerating transactions, boosting conversions and growing customer lifetime value. Fillr autofill was integrated into the Rakuten iOS mobile app in 2018 and its Android mobile app earlier this year.

"Rakuten and Fillr share a common ambition to empower e-commerce partners with products and processes that help them realize the full value of their customers," said Chris Koch, CEO, Fillr. "We're thrilled to join with Rakuten to share our technology and expertise with our partners around the world."

Fillr's co-founders are Mr. Koch and Chad Stephens, who will continue to lead the Fillr team from Melbourne.

About Fillr

Fillr enables customers to have a seamless checkout experience everywhere. Fillr's 'autofill as a service' seamlessly integrates into mobile apps, enabling customers to transact faster and boosting conversions and revenue. We proudly power tens of millions of transactions a month for the world's top e-commerce, fintech and buy now, pay later apps.

About Rakuten

Rakuten, Inc. is a global leader in internet services that empower individuals, communities, businesses and society. Founded in Tokyo in 1997 as an online marketplace, Rakuten has expanded to offer services in e-commerce, fintech, digital content and communications to approximately 1.4 billion members around the world. The Rakuten Group has over 20,000 employees, and operations in 30 countries and regions. For more information visit https://global.rakuten.com/corp/.

About Rakuten Americas

Rakuten Americas is the North American division of Rakuten, Inc., (Japan), a global leader in internet services that empower individuals, communities, businesses and society. Headquartered in San Mateo, California with more than 3,000 employees worldwide, the Rakuten Americas business portfolio includes market leaders in e-commerce, digital marketing, advertising, business intelligence, logistics, communications, and entertainment. We create products and services that provide exceptional value them by aligning members and the businesses that wish to engage them in a shared community. Visit http://rakuten.us for more information.

© 2020 Rakuten. All rights reserved. Rakuten and the Rakuten logo are either registered trademarks or trademarks of Rakuten in the United States and/or other countries. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

Contacts

Shawn Roberts

Rakuten Americas

[email protected]

SOURCE Rakuten Americas

Related Links

www.rakuten.com

