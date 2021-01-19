Rakuten Advertising Named Best Affiliate Network by mThink for 10th Consecutive Year, Marking a Decade as the Chosen Performance Marketing Leader

"Rakuten Advertising's win was driven by its commitment to customer service, flexibility and results..." Tweet this

Every Fall, mThink conducts the most extensive research survey in the performance marketing industry to identify the top affiliate networks. More than 25,000 advertisers, publishers and agencies are asked to vote on the top affiliate cost-per-sale (CPS) networks. The results of this survey are augmented with additional research and insights from a panel of industry experts. Ranked companies are industry leaders that provide superior customer service, professionalism and consistent ROI over time. Over 400 networks are considered by mThink for their Blue Book Top 20 rankings.

"It's an honor our clients and partners recognized us as the best affiliate network for the 10th year in a row, " said Nick Stamos, CEO, Rakuten Advertising. "Especially in a year that has been so challenging for brands across industries, we thank the advertisers and publishers who have recognized our strong partnerships for the past decade and our agility in helping them excel in challenging market conditions.

"Over the next year, Rakuten Advertising will invest significantly in new, personalized ways for advertisers and publishers to reach their audiences," continued Stamos. "By partnering with Rakuten Advertising, advertisers and publishers have access to insights from across Rakuten's global network to drive personalized connections and deeper engagement with their brands. We are also very excited for new AI powered solutions we will be introducing in 2021 to help deliver better business outcomes to our clients and partners."

About Rakuten Advertising

Rakuten Advertising connects leading agencies, brands and publishers to active and engaged consumers around the world. With access to Rakuten's diverse media properties and audiences, combined with an award-winning performance network and proprietary consumer research, Rakuten Advertising creates the right conditions to reach new customers and sustain long-lasting loyalty. Its foundation of advanced technology, data and strategic services positions Rakuten Advertising to offer a differentiated suite of marketing and advertising solutions while continually pushing the industry forward. It is a division of Rakuten Inc. (4755: TOKYO), one of the world's leading Internet service companies. The company is headquartered in San Mateo, CA, with offices throughout EMEA, APAC, LATAM and North America. Learn more at www.RakutenAdvertising.com.

