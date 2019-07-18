Rakuten Americas Appoints Amit Patel as Chief Executive Officer

SAN MATEO, Calif., July 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Rakuten, Inc. is aligning its family of Americas-based businesses under a new Rakuten Americas executive leadership team. Amit Patel has been appointed chief executive officer of Rakuten Americas, while Adrienne Down Coulson will become its chief operating officer.

The Rakuten Americas executive team will foster greater collaboration among business units to enhance the value of Rakuten membership for consumers and business partners. Rakuten Americas business units include Rakuten Rewards, Rakuten Marketing, Rakuten Intelligence, Rakuten Kobo, Rakuten Ready, Rakuten Viki, Rakuten Super Logistics, Rakuten Marketplace, Rakuten Brazil, and Rakuten OverDrive.

Mr. Patel and Ms. Coulson will also continue in their current roles as CEO and COO, respectively, at Rakuten Rewards.

"I'm delighted to welcome Amit Patel into his new role as leader of our growing presence in the Americas, supported by a terrific executive team at the regional level and within each business unit," said Mickey Mikitani, founder, CEO and chairman of Rakuten, Inc. "Amit's impressive track record at the helm of Rakuten Rewards demonstrates his readiness to champion further integration of Rakuten services in the Americas and provide compelling services to our customers and members."

"I am honored to have the opportunity to lead Rakuten Americas into its next phase of growth," said Amit Patel, chief executive officer at Rakuten Americas. "The Americas business portfolio already delivers exceptional value to partners and members. Now we will focus on collaborating on a next generation membership program that aligns the interests of consumers and advertisers. As a united team, we will be better positioned to maximize resources, make better investment decisions and share expertise across business units."

Mr. Patel has been a leader at Rakuten Rewards (formerly Ebates) since 2010 and its chief executive officer since 2017. Under his leadership, Rakuten Rewards has completed several acquisitions and grown to be the e-commerce industry's leading solution for connecting consumer businesses like retailers, travel companies and on-demand services with millions of Rakuten members around the world.

Ms. Coulson joined Rakuten Rewards (formerly Ebates) in 2012 to launch its Canadian business. Previously, Adrienne was President or General Manager at several Toronto-based digital marketing agencies and technology start-ups, as well as Vice President, Operations at MacLaren MRM (now MRM McCann).

