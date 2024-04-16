Rakuten Announces Full Conference Agenda for Optimism 2024

Conference sessions to focus on "Fueling Meaningful Connections," showcasing inspiring speakers, actionable insights, and opportunities to connect and learn from the industry's brightest

SAN MATEO, Calif., April 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Rakuten Optimism, the season's biggest marketing conference hosted by Rakuten International, reveals its full agenda for its U.S. event on May 29-31 in Carlsbad, Calif.

This year's theme, "Fueling Meaningful Connections," sets the stage for an event that will feature dynamic tracks, inspiring speakers and exciting networking opportunities. Focused on empowering marketers, the conference aims to equip them with the insights to make intelligent, impactful business decisions and thrive in today's fiercely competitive landscape.

Highlights of the two-day event include:

A Conversation with Jason Sudeikis – Monica Padman , co-host and creator of the Armchair Expert podcast, will dive into a compelling conversation with Jason Sudeikis , the two-time Emmy award-winning actor, comedian, producer, writer and star of Ted Lasso . Together, they will explore the art of captivating audiences, the power of optimism, and creating stronger connections through storytelling.





– , co-host and creator of the podcast, will dive into a compelling conversation with , the two-time Emmy award-winning actor, comedian, producer, writer and star of . Together, they will explore the art of captivating audiences, the power of optimism, and creating stronger connections through storytelling. B2H: Business to Human Marketing – Omar Johnson , the marketing mastermind behind Beats by Dre, transformed the brand into a movement by taking a human-centric B2H (Business to Human) approach. Drawing from his experiences at Nike, Beats, Apple, and tech start-ups, Johnson will share tips on delivering incredible experiences to customers and employees.





– , the marketing mastermind behind Beats by Dre, transformed the brand into a movement by taking a human-centric B2H (Business to Human) approach. Drawing from his experiences at Nike, Beats, Apple, and tech start-ups, Johnson will share tips on delivering incredible experiences to customers and employees. The Rise of Parasocial Relationships – Parasocial relationships are a one-sided psychological bond formed by an individual with a media figure. Discover the intricacies of these relationships with media figures like Amy Jo Martin (Renegade Global), Josh Flagg ( Million Dollar Listing Los Angeles ), and Padman. Join us as they discuss fostering authenticity, influencer connections, and bridging the gap between TV/podcasting and consumers in the digital landscape.





– Parasocial relationships are a one-sided psychological bond formed by an individual with a media figure. Discover the intricacies of these relationships with media figures like (Renegade Global), ( ), and Padman. Join us as they discuss fostering authenticity, influencer connections, and bridging the gap between TV/podcasting and consumers in the digital landscape. Luxury's New Era – Vogue Business will host a fireside chat on evolving consumer behavior in luxury, the impact to brand marketing and pricing strategies, and the role of segmentation for luxury marketers.





Vogue Business will host a fireside chat on evolving consumer behavior in luxury, the impact to brand marketing and pricing strategies, and the role of segmentation for luxury marketers. Winning Her Business: Connect with the World's Most Powerful Consumer Market – Women drive 70-80% of purchasing decisions. Discover how to tap into these highly coveted consumers with top-notch sales, marketing and customer-engagement strategies.

Additional speakers are still being announced daily. View the full agenda and updates on the speaker lineup at: https://rakuten.swoogo.com/optimism-2024/lineup.

Rakuten Optimism brings together thousands of retail marketing leaders and professionals to discuss and celebrate the latest innovations in performance marketing and digital advertising. It takes place May 29-31 at the Omni La Costa Resort & Spa in Carlsbad, California. Register today at https://rakuten.swoogo.com/optimism-2024.

For more information on Rakuten Optimism 2024 or for sponsorship inquiries, email [email protected].

About Rakuten International

Rakuten International is a division of Rakuten Group, Inc., a Japanese global leader in internet services. Headquartered in San Mateo, California with more than 4,000 employees worldwide, the Rakuten International business portfolio includes market leaders in e-commerce, digital marketing, advertising, communications and entertainment.

