RAKUTEN ANNOUNCES "SLEIGH YOUR SHOPPING" EVENT, ITS FIRST-EVER IN-PERSON HOLIDAY SHOPPING POP-UP EXPERIENCE IN NEW YORK CITY

On Nov. 12-13 from 11 a.m. – 5 p.m., guests can shop the brand's holiday event while earning Cash Back on the spot from some of the season's most giftable brands

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Rakuten , the leading shopping destination that offers Cash Back and rewards, has announced its first-ever in-person immersive shopping pop-up experience: Rakuten's "Sleigh Your Shopping," the holiday pop-up that pays you to shop. Located in New York City's Noho neighborhood at 666 Broadway, the two-day pop-up will run from Saturday, Nov. 12 to Sunday, Nov. 13, showcasing Rakuten's breadth of retailers across beauty, fashion, wellness and more. Consumers are able to shop their favorite brands including INBLOOM , JVN Hair , Patrick Ta Beauty , Favorite Daughter , UGG , Naadam , Eberjey , Quay and Aurate , scoring 10% Cash Back in-person at the event as well as an additional 10% directly to their Rakuten account (Terms apply.)

"Consumers have weathered a lot these last couple of holiday seasons – last year with supply chain issues and this year with inflation. Rakuten wanted to inspire shoppers by creating a holiday shopping destination with impactful rewards. We are thrilled to bring our online platform to life in New York City because we know seeing (or experiencing) is believing. Shoppers will have the opportunity to experience firsthand how easy it is to shop and earn cash back with Rakuten, across more than 3,500 retailers in every category," said Vicki McRae, Senior Vice President of Brand, Creative and Communications at Rakuten Rewards. "Our members have earned billions in Cash Back online, and for the first time, shoppers will be able to earn Cash Back on the spot at the pop-up, making Rakuten the most rewarding way to shop this holiday season."

Rakuten's "Sleigh Your Shopping" pop-up experience will be located in New York City and open to the public from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. EST on Nov. 12 and 13. Shoppers outside of New York City can get a head start on their holiday gift lists – and earn 10% Cash Back from some of the season's most giftable brands – by shopping Rakuten's online holiday gifting destination, "The Holiday Edit" from Nov. 10 to 13. To make holiday shopping easier than ever, Rakuten's "Holiday Edit" will offer opportunities to earn Cash Back and shoppable holiday gift picks from celebrities, including Jonathan Van Ness, founder of JVN Hair, and Kate Hudson, founder of INBLOOM, throughout the holiday season.

Rakuten "Holiday Edit" gifting lists, include:

"We're long-time fans and users of Rakuten and the Sleigh Your Shopping holiday pop-up is the perfect setting to bring Favorite Daughter to New Yorkers," said Sara and Erin Foster. "This is the first time that we're bringing Favorite Daughter to New York City in person and we're thrilled that shoppers will not only have an opportunity to see and feel the brand at the pop-up, but they'll also get started on their holiday shopping while scoring amazing Cash Back deals."

To shop the Rakuten online "Holiday Edit" and start making your list for the biggest Cash Back event of the year, Black Friday and Cyber Monday, visit www.rakuten.com.

