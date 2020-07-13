Rakuten Brings Cash Back to Samsung Internet Users

SAN MATEO, Calif., July 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Rakuten Rewards announced an effort to bring Rakuten Cash Back to Samsung Galaxy owners, making it easier to get Cash Back, lower prices and other discounts on online shopping via the Samsung Internet browser. Rakuten's Cash Back browser extension joins Samsung Extensions, a growing collection of expertly curated applications available on the Galaxy store, purpose-built for Samsung Galaxy users to deeply integrate with the Samsung Internet Browser.

Galaxy owners in the United States can now download and install the Rakuten Cash Back browser extension from the Galaxy Store to start earning Cash Back on online purchases after signing up for a free Rakuten membership. Once installed, the Rakuten browser extension automatically detects Cash Back offers, coupons, discounts and other online shopping promotions from more than 3,500 merchants offering Cash Back with Rakuten.

"We are delighted to work with Samsung to integrate Cash Back in the Samsung Internet browser," said Amit Patel, CEO at Rakuten Americas and Rakuten Rewards. "Rakuten's browser extension has always been the most convenient way to earn Cash Back on desktop shopping, and we are excited to deliver the same rewarding experience to Samsung's vast mobile community in the U.S."

Rakuten is a simple way to earn cash back on virtually everything you buy. In the last 20 years, Rakuten has paid nearly $2 billion in Cash Back to shoppers on purchases from more than 3,500 retailers and online services, making it the largest loyalty program of its kind. Anyone can sign up to become a Rakuten member for free at Rakuten.com and earn a $10 bonus after an eligible purchase.

About Rakuten Rewards

Rakuten Rewards is a leading e-commerce company that enhances the way people shop by offering Cash Back, deals and rewards from more than 3,500 merchants. Founded in 1999, Rakuten has grown to become the go-to shopping destination for consumers, having paid out nearly $2 billion in Cash Back to its 15 million members. The company also operates ShopStyle, a leading fashion discovery destination, and Cartera Commerce, a top rewards platform for airlines and banks. For more information, visit www.rakuten.com.

Rakuten® is a registered trademark of Rakuten, Inc., registered in the U.S. and other countries. All other trademarks are property of their respective owners. © 2020 Ebates Inc. dba Rakuten. All rights reserved.

Media Contact:

Rakuten

Carol Lee

[email protected]

SOURCE Rakuten Rewards