Rakuten In Store Network Partners with Prodege to Expand Card-Linked Offer Network

SAN MATEO, Calif., Oct. 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Rakuten In Store Network, a leading performance advertising platform for driving in-store sales and traffic with card-linked rewards programs, has broadened its distribution of card-linked offers in the U.S. through a new partnership with consumer engagement platform Prodege, LLC , the parent company of Swagbucks and other leading consumer engagement brands. The partnership will allow Prodege members to earn cash back and gift cards when shopping in-store at their favorite retailers.

"Offering in-store rewards to our Swagbucks, MyPoints, ShopAtHome and InboxDollars members is a natural extension of our online rewards business," said Chuck Davis, CEO and Chairman, Prodege. "We pride ourselves on creating rewarding moments for consumers, so Rakuten's impressive card-linked offer network platform was the best choice for helping us drive in-store traffic while providing our members with more opportunities to be rewarded just for shopping."

The strategic partnership with Prodege expands Rakuten In Store Network's distribution channel, strengthening its position as the premier card-linked offer network of 30,000 store locations throughout the U.S.

"Our scale appeals to national retailers that want to use card-linked offers to drive in-store sales through digital channels," said Erin Warren, General Manager of Rakuten In Store Network at Rakuten. "Opening this distribution channel makes it simpler for merchants to reach shoppers who are keen to be rewarded for their everyday, real-life purchases. Beyond their favorite retail stores, there is enormous potential for shoppers to earn Cash Back and other rewards on purchases like restaurants, groceries, and much more to come. The possibilities are endless."

Prodege's family of consumer loyalty websites rewards members with free gift cards and cash for everyday things they do online. By engaging with its global audience of 100 million members, Prodege helps merchants meet their marketing goals and foster brand loyalty with new and repeat customers.

Reaching millions of consumers, Rakuten In Store Network's premium digital channels help merchants grow in-store sales, traffic and customer loyalty, while participating publishers can boost engagement with card-linked offers at more than 30,000 merchant locations. Rakuten In Store Network is part of leading Cash Back rewards company Rakuten, and its premier platform also powers Rakuten's extensive catalog of card-linked offers.

About Prodege, LLC

Prodege (pro-dé-gée) is an internet and media company that is dedicated to "creating rewarding moments" for its members by rewarding them with more than $700 million in cash and free gift cards since inception. Prodege is now comprised of four consumer brands — Swagbucks, MyPoints, ShopAtHome and InboxDollars— which deliver engaging content and valuable rewards to more than 100 million members worldwide. Prodege's complementary suite of business solutions helps brands boost engagement with consumers by making it easy to gather insights, listen to their audience and gain further exposure to drive brand loyalty. Visit http://www.prodege.com for more information.

About Rakuten

Rakuten is a leading e-commerce company that enhances the way people shop by offering Cash Back, deals and rewards from more than 3,500 merchants. Founded in 1999, Rakuten has grown to become the go-to shopping destination for consumers, having paid out more than $1.5 billion in Cash Back to its 13 million members. The company also operates ShopStyle, a leading fashion discovery destination, and Cartera Commerce, a top rewards platform for airlines and banks. For more information, visit www.rakuten.com .

