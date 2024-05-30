Rakuten Introduces Rakuten+ to Connect Brands with High Value Shoppers

Rakuten+ pairs exclusive member access with the full-funnel power of Cash Back to help designer brands engender lifelong loyalty

SAN MATEO, Calif., May 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Rakuten, the leading Cash Back shopping platform, announces Rakuten+, an exclusive membership program built entirely for designer brands that will connect them with select, highly engaged Rakuten members. As the company's first-ever paid membership offering, Rakuten+ will offer brands unparalleled access to the most loyal and active shoppers of designer fashion on the platform. These curated shoppers will earn at least 10% Cash Back on participating brands and retailers year-round, providing designer brands with a unique opportunity to leverage elevated Cash Back to grow their audiences, incentivize everyday shopping, and engender lifelong loyalty.

At the core of this offering is the Rakuten member who is proven to deliver incremental sales for designer brands. A recent Rakuten study found that Rakuten was solely responsible for a 29 percent increase in shoppers for a leading luxury department store. The study proves that without Rakuten, that 29 percent increase would not exist. Higher Cash Back rates also directly correlated with increased average order value (AOV) and repeat purchases.

Beyond simple sales, Rakuten+ aims to help designer brands take advantage of Rakuten's ability to reach shoppers throughout the entire journey. Rakuten+ heightens the incentive to shop and bolsters the malleability of Cash Back, which can be leveraged to create long-term loyalty campaigns that attract first-time buyers, influence conversion rates, inspire repeat purchases and more.

"Rakuten+ offers a distinctive opportunity for designer brands to connect with some of Rakuten's most active and loyal members who consistently shop and spend more with each purchase," says Julie Van Ullen, Chief Revenue Officer of Rakuten Rewards. "By partnering with Rakuten+, these brands can tap into a unique value proposition within an exclusive luxury bubble. Rakuten+ offers a dedicated platform, built only for designer brands to showcase their offerings, enabling them to maintain their elevated brand perception while capitalizing on Rakuten's unique Cash Back service to drive loyalty."

Rakuten has been making strategic investments to enhance its reputation among designer brands and expand its selection of high-end brands on the platform. From partnering with New York Fashion Week (NYFW) to hosting exclusive shopping events, Rakuten has found creative ways ­ to bring the full-lifecycle loyalty power of Cash Back to designer brands. Rakuten has given these brands a savvy shopper incentive that allows them to sell full price, maintain their exclusive brand image and appeal to shoppers without the need for discount or promotion.

Rakuten+ will be available Fall of 2024. For more information, visit business.rakuten.com or contact us to learn more.

About Rakuten

Rakuten is a leading shopping platform that offers Cash Back on purchases from all your favorite brands. By partnering with thousands of brands in apparel, health and beauty, dining, grocery, travel, on-demand services, subscription boxes and more, Rakuten helps members save and get more on everyday purchases. Since its founding in 1999, Rakuten has become the largest and most rewarding shopping experience, and its members have earned $4.6 billion in Cash Back just for shopping through Rakuten. For more information, visit Rakuten.com.

Rakuten® is a registered trademark of Rakuten Group, Inc., registered in the U.S. and other countries. All other trademarks are property of their respective owners. ©2024 Ebates Performance Marketing, Inc.

