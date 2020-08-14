Rakuten Launches Drop 40 in Celebration of 2020 NBA Playoffs

SAN MATEO, Calif., Aug. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Rakuten launches Drop 40, a special campaign tipping off for the 2020 NBA Playoffs during which Rakuten will unlock 40 special prizes every time an NBA player scores 40 or more points in an NBA Playoffs or NBA Finals presented by YouTube TV game.

Lucky basketball fans can have the chance to win exclusive NBA-themed prizes by registering online at Rakuten.com/Drop40 . Prizes include:

Grand Prize 1 : Virtual Meet & Greet with Stephen Curry + $2,500 Ultimate NBA Fan Pack + $5,000 pre-paid gift card

: Virtual Meet & Greet with + Ultimate NBA Fan Pack + pre-paid gift card Grand Prize 2 : $2,500 Ultimate NBA Fan Pack + $1,000 pre-paid gift card

: Ultimate NBA Fan Pack + pre-paid gift card Stephen Curry Signed Jerseys + Autographed NBA All-Star Merchandise

NBA Store Gift Cards

"The arrival of the NBA Playoffs gives basketball fans around the world a little more optimism for the future and Drop 40 makes it a more fun and rewarding experience for everyone," said Amit Patel, CEO of Rakuten Americas and Rakuten Rewards. "As a company whose name means 'optimism,' we are proud to collaborate with partners like the NBA that can deliver a positive fan experience in challenging times. The NBA has navigated the uncertainty of this season with integrity and care, and we are very proud to be a partner."

"Rakuten's Drop 40 not only benefits fans with opportunities to win unique prizes but also brings even more excitement to the NBA Playoffs and additional reasons for fans to root for players who are having high-scoring games," said Kerry Tatlock, senior vice president, Global Marketing Partnerships, NBA.

Drop 40 will tip off during the 2020 NBA Playoffs and run through the final game of the 2020 NBA Finals presented by YouTube TV. All residents of the 50 U.S. states and D.C. 18 years of age or older are eligible to participate in the program. No purchase necessary. Void where prohibited. For official rules and details, visit Rakuten.com/Drop40 .

Rakuten is a simple way to earn cash back on virtually everything you buy. Rakuten has paid out nearly $2 billion in Cash Back to shoppers on purchases from more than 3,500 retailers and online services, making it the largest loyalty program of its kind. Anyone can sign up to become a Rakuten member for free at Rakuten.com and earn a $10 bonus after making an eligible purchase.

Join the conversation at #Drop40 and follow Rakuten on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter .

About Rakuten Rewards

Rakuten Rewards is a leading e-commerce company that enhances the way people shop by offering Cash Back, deals and rewards from more than 3,500 merchants. Founded in 1999, Rakuten has grown to become the go-to shopping destination for consumers, having paid out nearly $2 billion in Cash Back to its 15 million members. The company also operates ShopStyle, a leading fashion discovery destination, and Cartera Commerce, a top rewards platform for airlines and banks. For more information, visit www.rakuten.com .

About Rakuten

Rakuten, Inc. is a global leader in internet services that empower individuals, communities, businesses and society. Founded in Tokyo in 1997 as an online marketplace, Rakuten has expanded to offer services in e-commerce, fintech, digital content and communications to approximately 1.3 billion members around the world. The Rakuten Group has over 18,000 employees, and operations in 30 countries and regions. For more information visit global.rakuten.com/corp/ .

Rakuten® is a registered trademark of Rakuten, Inc., registered in the U.S. and other countries. All other trademarks are property of their respective owners. © 2020 Ebates Inc. dba Rakuten. All rights reserved.

Media Contact:

Rakuten

Carol Lee

[email protected]

SOURCE Rakuten Rewards

Related Links

http://Rakuten.com

