Rakuten Marketing Announces Participation at the 2018 Internet Retailer Conference & Expo

The Rakuten Marketing team of industry thought-leaders and online marketing professionals are attending IRCE to meet with marketing executives, leading retail brands and high profile publishers. According to Rakuten Marketing President Stuart Simms, "Attendance at IRCE underscores Rakuten Marketing and Rakuten's dedication to helping retailers and eCommerce brands innovate and deliver superior online ad performance. Through our award-winning solutions we are reshaping online marketing strategies and driving best practices for profitable ad performance. We are extremely excited to participate in this year's event and even more excited to meet with the many global retail brands in attendance."

Arming Market-Leading Brands with Digital Marketing Solutions to Ensure Performance

A recognized industry leader, Rakuten Marketing is ahead in an industry undergoing radical technology, economic and regulatory changes. The company is at the forefront of the EU-led General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) and an innovative thought-leader and technology provider of Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Machine Learning (ML), as noted in the Forbes audit of top employers hiring AI talent. At Booth #1201, Rakuten Marketing will feature top executives who will be on hand to discuss pressing industry topics, including the aforementioned GDPR, AI and ML; and highlight its latest technology innovations helping global brands develop deeper, more meaningful and long-term profitable consumer relationships. Team leads will also engage with global brands to share thoughts and recommendations on award-winning campaign strategies; appropriate and profitable use of data in campaign delivery; regulatory engagement; and technology deployment. Representatives will also be in-booth to provide solution demos throughout IRCE.

Since 2005, IRCE has been the flagship event of the e-­commerce industry. IRCE delivers high value and industry leading conference content – boasting over 200 expert speakers – and produces the largest trade show in the industry, with 600+ vendors covering over 250,000 square feet of space. IRCE welcomes nearly 10,000 attendees every year to Chicago. IRCE has attracted an impressive line-­up of Main Stage Speakers who will share their expertise and business know-­how. Attendees will be inspired by speakers: Dave Gilboa, Co-­Founder & Co-­CEO of Warby Parker, Seth Godin, Author, "What To Do When It's Your Turn", Mariah Chase, CEO of Eloquii and Alon Cohen, President and Co-­Founder of Houzz, plus many more industry experts and insiders. This year's IRCE will also feature a robust conference agenda with presentations from over 200 executives representing some of the world's most well-­known companies and brands. Highlights include Walmart, Beachbody, Chewy.com, HelloFresh, Rue La La, Pinterest and Exploding Kittens.

IRCE is owned by Emerald Expositions, the largest operator of business-­to-­business trade shows in the United States, with most of our shows dating back several decades. We currently operate more than 50 trade shows, including 31 of the top 250 trade shows in the country as ranked by TSNN, as well as numerous other events. Our events connect over 500,000 global attendees and exhibitors and occupy more than 6.9 million NSF of exhibition space. We have been recognized with many awards and accolades that reflect our industry leadership as well as the importance of our shows to the exhibitors and attendees we serve. More information about IRCE can be found at www.irce.com or call 800-­352-­IRCE.

Rakuten Marketing industry leading solutions empower marketers to thrive in their evolved role and achieve the full potential of digital marketing, efficiently and effectively, with data-informed insights that create consistent, engaging and influential experiences across screens. Offering an integrated solution, along with unique insights and consultative partnerships, Rakuten Marketing delivers the tools that marketers need to increase efficiency, productivity and performance.

Rakuten Marketing is a division of Rakuten Inc. (4755: TOKYO), one of the world's leading Internet service companies. The company is headquartered in San Mateo, California, with offices in Australia, Brazil, Japan, the United Kingdom, and throughout the United States. Follow us on Twitter or learn more at http://rakutenmarketing.com.

