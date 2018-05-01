Rakuten Marketing Announces Whitepaper on Global Data Protection Regulation; Offers Specific Recommendations for Brand Marketers

In a time with growing concern over brand use of personal data and data privacy, advertisers and publishers are being directed to implement new rules and regulation that include GDPR compliance to protect consumers. In support of these global efforts, the Rakuten Marketing Consent Based Digital Advertising whitepaper explores the legal basis for processing data, difference between "consent" and "legitimate interest," benefits of affiliate and display marketing channels, and consumer impact of GDPR. The whitepaper also provides GDPR guidance specifically for advertisers and publishers to support consumer privacy by adopting the "consent" model to access and process personal data, which increases transparency and ensures consumers understand what personal information is being collected and how it is being used. This model, which Rakuten Marketing promotes as the strongest strategic path to driving higher digital ad performance, gives consumers greater control over their personal marketing experiences and allows brands to establish and capitalize on more positive and trusted consumer relationships.

According to Rakuten Marketing President Stuart Simms, "Data protection is a critically important topic within our industry. The GDPR, although primarily affecting businesses in or working internationally within the European Union, brings global awareness on the importance of properly collecting and processing consumer data. Rakuten Marketing prioritizes client education, and the release of today's whitepaper is the latest step we're taking to arm our advertisers and publishers with reliable, highly valuable and action-led information that can appropriately direct their GDPR and consumer data privacy business decisions."

The Rakuten Marketing Consent Based Digital Advertising whitepaper includes pointed examples of how brands can leverage GDPR within their digital advertising programs and outlines benefits of each GDPR consent model. The whitepaper assists advertisers and publishers in enforcing GDPR compliance within their business and provides expert guidance and opinion on the advantages of using the consent model on cross-channel marketing. Key business benefits include:

Highly improved ad and marketing experiences: Under the consent model, marketers can achieve a much better understanding of what their customers want; therefore, enabling them to create highly personal and tailored marketing experiences that delight their customers.

Under the consent model, marketers can achieve a much better understanding of what their customers want; therefore, enabling them to create highly personal and tailored marketing experiences that delight their customers. Optimized ad campaigns: Consumer consent allows marketers to optimize marketing campaigns for higher performance and ROI. Optimization includes better-placed display advertisements, increased messaging relevancy, and a much more personalized consumer ad experience.

Consumer consent allows marketers to optimize marketing campaigns for higher performance and ROI. Optimization includes better-placed display advertisements, increased messaging relevancy, and a much more personalized consumer ad experience. Budget Efficiency: Knowing exact audience profiles and information allows marketers to budget more efficiently and effectively. Brands can then become increasingly prescriptive and strategic in the way they market to consumers.

Rakuten Marketing is at the forefront in driving awareness and education on best digital ad and consumer data privacy practices through its 'Save the Web' movement. Through ongoing focus and communication, the company has been helping advertisers and publishers create positive ad experiences by providing insights, technology and strategies that enhance the relationships consumers have with brands. 'Save the Web' promotes greater transparency, creates more meaningful consumer engagement, decreases ad blocking, and increases revenue opportunities.

About Rakuten Marketing

Rakuten Marketing industry leading solutions empower marketers to thrive in their evolved role and achieve the full potential of digital marketing, efficiently and effectively, with data-informed insights that create consistent, engaging and influential experiences across screens. Offering an integrated solution, along with unique insights and consultative partnerships, Rakuten Marketing delivers the tools that marketers need to increase efficiency, productivity and performance.

Rakuten Marketing is a division of Rakuten Inc. (4755: TOKYO), one of the world's leading Internet service companies. The company is headquartered in San Mateo, California, with offices in Australia, Brazil, Japan, the United Kingdom, and throughout the United States. Follow us on Twitter or learn more at https://rakutenmarketing.com.

Press Contact

Lisa Tadje

Sr. Communications Director

Rakuten Marketing

rm-pr@rakuten.com

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/rakuten-marketing-announces-whitepaper-on-global-data-protection-regulation-offers-specific-recommendations-for-brand-marketers-300639650.html

SOURCE Rakuten Marketing

Related Links

http://marketing.rakuten.com

