Rakuten Marketing Whitepaper Reviews U.S. Compliance Framework for General Data Protection Regulation; Provides Expert Insight on the Value of Gathering Consent for Advertisers & Publishers

The digital marketing and advertising industry generates a massive amount of consumer data, valuable in increasing brand awareness and loyalty; driving customer acquisition and retention; and, ultimately, fueling online sales. GDPR, approved by the EU Parliament on April 14, 2016, is a data protection legislation that directly impacts U.S. businesses who market and sell to EU citizens. The regulation is the result of the escalation of intrusive digital marketing practices and poor online advertising that has created negative experiences and sentiment for online consumers. As the legal framework governing the use of personal data across EU markets, GDPR sets a strict, new standard for consumer privacy and data security.

Once into enforcement, GDPR will impact U.S. advertisers and publishers. Aside from financial penalties, (up to four percent of their global turnover or 20 million euros – whichever is greatest), brands will no longer have easy access to consumer data. At first glance this may be seen as a negative hit to the industry, but in reality, the regulation provides an important opportunity for brands to improve and deliver more consumer-friendly and consumer-desired ads and online marketing experiences. Similarly, GDPR provides consumers with the opportunity to take complete control over personal data they allow advertisers and publishers to collect and use through digital marketing and advertising programs.

Rakuten Marketing's whitepaper titled Defining the GDPR Impact on Digital Advertising shares insights into the foundation that advertisers and publishers need to understand to be compliant with GDRP. It explores the benefits of gathering consent for GDPR-compliant brands, how to support the delivery of more consumer-friendly ads and online marketing experiences, and the resulting impact to advertisers, publishers and consumers.

"The GDPR-compliance deadline is here and it's more important than ever for marketers to have solid knowledge and understanding of the regulation, its impact and how to strategically develop and execute campaigns consumers love," stated Tony Zito, CEO, Rakuten Marketing. "This document arms advertisers and publishers with valuable information and expert insights that help achieve GDPR and market success."

