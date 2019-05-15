Rakuten Medical Highlights Upcoming Presentations and Activities During the ASCO Annual Meeting, May 31 - June 4, 2019 in Chicago

SAN MATEO, Calif., May 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Rakuten Medical, a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing precision-targeted cancer therapies based on its proprietary photoimmunotherapy (PIT) platform, will be presenting data from its Phase 2a clinical trial focused on RM-1929 PIT in patients with locoregional, recurrent head and neck squamous cell carcinoma (rHNSCC) during the ASCO annual meeting, May 31 – June 4, 2019 in Chicago.

In addition, study criteria and details on Rakuten Medical's Phase 3 clinical trial of ASP-1929 PIT therapy versus physician's choice standard-of-care for the treatment of patients with locoregional rHNSCC will also be highlighted during a poster presentation.

Details about Rakuten Medical activities throughout ASCO are listed below:

Poster Discussion Session • Results of a Phase 2a, multicenter, open-label, study of RM-1929 photoimmunotherapy (PIT) in patients with locoregional, recurrent head and neck squamous cell carcinoma (rHNSCC) (Abstract 6014)

Presenter: David M. Cognetti, MD, FACS, Jefferson Center for Head and Neck Surgery at the Thomas Jefferson University Hospital, Philadelphia

Date/time: 1:15 p.m. – 4:15 p.m. CST, with discussion from 4:30 p.m. – 6 p.m. CST, Saturday, June 1, 2019

Location: Hall A

Overview: In this study, results are reported of a Phase 2a trial of PIT with a targeted drug, RM-1929, consisting of the EGFR-directed antibody, Cetuximab. It is conjugated to a photoactivatable dye (IRDye® 700DX). Binding of the antibody-dye conjugate to cancer cells, followed by a photoactivation with non-thermal red light, induces selective and rapid necrosis of cancer cells with minimal damage to surrounding tissue.

Poster Presentation • A global Phase 3 multicenter, randomized, double-arm, open-label trial of ASP-1929 photoimmunotherapy vs. physician's choice standard of care for the treatment of patients with locoregional, recurrent head and neck squamous cell carcinoma (rHNSCC) (Abstract TPS6094)

Presenter: Jeannie Hou, MD, VP of Clinical Development for Rakuten Medical

Date/time: 1:15 p.m. – 4:15 p.m. CST, Saturday, June 1, 2019

Location: Hall A

Overview: The objective of this Phase 3 study is to evaluate the efficacy and safety of ASP-1929 (EGFR-directed antibody Cetuximab-IR700 conjugate) PIT treatment as a monotherapy in patients with locoregional rHNSCC. Patients with rHNSCC have few curative treatment options available and low response rates; therefore, new modalities that can be targeted, minimally invasive, and provide improved tumor response and control with limited side effects are needed.

Exhibit Hall • Medical Affairs Booth, Rakuten Medical

Location: Booth #16024

Date/time: 9 a.m. – 5 p.m. CST, Saturday – Monday, June 1-3, 2019.

About Photoimmunotherapy

Photoimmunotherapy (PIT) is an investigational, anti-cancer treatment platform that is comprised of a drug and device combination that utilizes monoclonal antibodies conjugated to a dye (IRDye® 700DX). Transient excitation of IRDye 700Dx with non-thermal red light (690 nm) is believed to result in anti-cancer activity, which is mediated by biophysical processes that may compromise the membrane integrity of cells. The requirement of targeted binding of antibody-IR700 conjugate to a specific antigen on the cell surface and subsequent illumination is believed to result in rapid and selective cell killing and tumor necrosis with minimal effects on surrounding normal tissue. PIT may also lead to the systemic induction of innate and adaptive immunity.

About Rakuten Medical

Rakuten Medical is a privately funded, clinical-stage biotechnology company with offices in the U.S., Japan, Taiwan, Germany and Netherlands. Rakuten Medical aims to become a leader in precision-targeted medicines through its proprietary photoimmunotherapy platform, which is being studied in ongoing clinical trials, evaluating its safety and effectiveness as a cancer-treatment option that can be administered independently, or in combination with other drugs. Rakuten Medical's lead product, ASP-1929, has achieved Fast Track designation from both the FDA and the Japanese Ministry of Health, Labour, and Welfare; and is in Phase 3 clinical trials for recurrent head and neck squamous cell carcinoma. Additional Phase 2 studies for ASP-1929 PIT are also underway to evaluate the safety in patients with other cancer types. For more information, visit www.rakuten-med.com.

