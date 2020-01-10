Rakuten Medical to Present at the 38th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference

SAN MATEO, Calif., Jan. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Rakuten Medical, Inc. (RMI) a clinical-stage, global biotechnology company developing precision-targeted cancer therapies based on its proprietary, anti-cancer treatment platform, Illuminox™, will present at the 38th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference being held January 13-16, 2020, in San Francisco.

Rakuten Medical's Chairman and CEO, Hiroshi "Mickey" Mikitani, will present at 4:30 p.m. PST, Monday, Jan. 13 at the Westin St. Francis Hotel, Elizabethan Room C/D.

The annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference is the largest and most informative healthcare investment symposium in the industry, bringing together industry leaders, emerging fast-growth companies, innovative technology creators and members of the investment community.

About Rakuten Medical

Rakuten Medical, Inc. (Rakuten Medical) is a privately funded, clinical-stage biotechnology company with offices in the U.S., Japan, Taiwan, Germany and the Netherlands. Rakuten Medical aims to become a leader in precision-targeted medicines through Illuminox™, its proprietary, anti-cancer treatment platform. Rakuten Medical's lead product, ASP-1929, the first investigational product based on Illuminox, has achieved Fast Track designation from both the FDA and the Japanese Ministry of Health, Labour, and Welfare. ASP-1929 is currently the subject of a global, Phase 3 clinical trial for recurrent head and neck squamous cell carcinoma. Additional Phase 2 studies for ASP-1929 are also underway to evaluate safety in patients with other types of cancer. For more information, visit www.rakuten-med.com.

About Illuminox™

Illuminox is a proprietary, anti-cancer treatment platform that is comprised of drug, device and other related technologies. Illuminox transiently excites drugs, including antibodies conjugated to light-excitable dyes, with non-thermal light and is believed to result in anti-cancer activity, rapid and selective cell killing and tumor necrosis. Rakuten Medical is currently studying the potential for therapies based on the Illuminox platform to induce innate and adaptive immunity. Illuminox is based upon the photoimmunotherapy treatment platform developed at the National Institutes of Health (NIH) and licensed exclusively to Rakuten Medical. No therapies using the Illuminox platform have been approved by any regulatory authority. The Illuminox platform is not a drug or device available in clinical trials or by prescription.

Forward Looking Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the (United States) Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 that involve risks, uncertainties, and assumptions that could cause Rakuten Medical's actual results and experience to differ materially from anticipated results and expectations expressed in these forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements include information concerning its proprietary anti-cancer platform known as Illuminox™ and the commercialization of services related to Rakuten Medical products such as the investigational product ASP-1929 and other initiatives toward regulatory approval for products to be sold and marketed. These products may not successfully be granted regulatory approval to be sold and marketed, or may not be commercially successful. Forward-looking statements suggest potential profitability, efficacy and safety, and the status of the application for approval. Rakuten Medical has in some cases identified forward-looking statements by using words such as "anticipates," "believes," "hopes," "estimates," "looks," "expects," "intends," "potential," "may," "suggest," "plans," "strategizes," "likely", "will", and similar expressions. Such forward-looking statements are based upon Rakuten Medical's current beliefs. Moreover, this press release states an opinion related to clinical research data, hence the use of expressions such as "important," "notable" and "abnormal." Ongoing clinical studies involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those reflected in such statements, including uncertainty of success in regulatory approval or commercialization of ASP-1929 which may be impacted by, among other things, problems with the manufacturing process for ASP-1929, the occurrence of adverse safety events, failure to demonstrate therapeutic benefit, and the other risks and uncertainties, both reasonable and unreasonable. Rakuten Medical undertakes no obligation to release publicly the results of any revisions to any such forward-looking statements that may be made to reflect new information obtained, events or circumstances after the date of this press release or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events, except as required by applicable law or regulation. In the event of one or more revisions to Rakuten Medical's forward-looking statement, it should not be inferred that such revisions or other forward-looking statements will be further revised.

