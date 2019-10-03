Rakuten Partners with Rewards Network to Launch New Dining Program

SAN MATEO, Calif. and CHICAGO, Oct. 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Rakuten and Rewards Network, the largest dining loyalty program in the U.S., are teaming up for Rakuten Dining, a new partnership program offering consumers an introductory 5% Cash Back on dining at more than 10,000 restaurants nationwide. Available on the Rakuten app, Rakuten Dining offers Rakuten members a seamless way to earn Cash Back for dining out at their favorite restaurants.

Rakuten members can start earning 5% Cash Back today when they dine at participating restaurants nationwide. Members simply link a personal credit or debit card in the Rakuten app and then use the same card to pay when they dine at a participating restaurant. Cash Back accrues automatically in Rakuten and is awarded on a quarterly basis to members.

Rakuten Dining is the newest addition to Rakuten's commitment to delivering rewards for everyday purchases, whether online, in-store or on-demand services – all via the app. The new Dining program brings together Rewards Network's extensive directory of restaurants and Rakuten In Store Network to offer Cash Back on dining experiences. Having this resource available on mobile devices allows consumers to easily search restaurants when deciding where to eat and earn even more rewards whenever and wherever they are.

"To achieve our goal of offering members Cash Back on more everyday experiences like eating out with the family, it was only natural to partner with Rewards Network. This collaboration will drive more visits to restaurants and create immediate scale for Rakuten Dining and our everyday rewards program," said Amit Patel, CEO of Rakuten Americas and Rakuten Rewards. "Our members will be thrilled to start earning Cash Back on an incredible variety of dining experiences at restaurants across the country."

"We are thrilled to add Rakuten to our roster of national loyalty partners as the addition of their 13 million membership base will immediately help drive more diners to our network of restaurants," said Ed Eger, CEO of Rewards Network. "Restaurants are embracing digital loyalty programs because they enhance dining frequency, grow revenue and create additional marketing opportunities to activate diners. Partnering with Rakuten instantly creates more awareness for our restaurants and gives Rakuten members great new ways to earn rewards in their everyday lives."

The Rewards Network platform features verified reviews from enrolled members that help diners locate and choose restaurants they will love, adding a unique dimension to digital loyalty. Verified reviews are an invaluable sales driver for network restaurants, as confirmed in a recent study in which 84 percent of consumers said that they trust online reviews as much as personal recommendations.

Rakuten is a simple way to earn Cash Back on virtually everything you buy and for on-demand services. In the last 20 years, the company has paid more than $1.5 billion in Cash Back on purchases from thousands of retailers and online services, making it the largest loyalty program of its kind. Membership is always free at Rakuten.com.

Rakuten Dining is available now only on the Rakuten app for iOS devices and coming soon for Android devices. Download the Rakuten app at Rakuten.com/mobile.

For more information about Rakuten Dining, visit: Rakuten.com/dining.htm.

About Rewards Network

Headquartered in Chicago, IL, Rewards Network is a privately held fintech company powering the largest card-linked dining rewards programs in the United States and providing financial and marketing services to thousands of restaurants nationally.

Since 1984, Rewards Network has offered its dining programs in partnership with major airlines, hotel chains, and other leading loyalty marketing programs in the country. Our millions of members include guests who spend hundreds of millions of dollars annually at participating restaurants and in return, earn cash back, airline miles, hotel points, college savings, fuel discounts, and retail savings. For more information, visit RewardsNetwork.com.

About Rakuten

Rakuten is a leading e-commerce company that enhances the way people shop by offering Cash Back, deals and rewards. Founded in 1999, Rakuten has grown to become the go-to shopping destination for consumers, having paid out more than $1.5 billion in Cash Back to its 13 million members. The company also operates ShopStyle, a leading fashion discovery destination, and Cartera Commerce, a top rewards platform for airlines and banks. For more information, visit www.rakuten.com .

Rakuten® is a registered trademark of Rakuten, Inc., registered in the U.S. and other countries. All other trademarks are property of their respective owners. © 2019 Ebates Inc. dba Rakuten. All rights reserved.

