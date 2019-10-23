Rakuten Rewards Appoints Kristen Gall as President

"I'm excited to welcome Kristen Gall to her new role as president of Rakuten Rewards," said Amit Patel, CEO at Rakuten Americas. "Kristen's leadership as general manager over the last year has been nothing short of exemplary. Her strategic acumen has been paramount in growing the business."

"I am thrilled to lead Rakuten Rewards as we enter into what promises to be our biggest holiday season ever," said Kristen Gall, president at Rakuten Rewards. "I look forward to ushering the business into a more rewarding era as we continue developing new ways to deliver value for merchants and create more opportunities for members to earn rewards in their everyday lives."

Gall has been a leader at Rakuten Rewards (formerly Ebates) since 2018 as its general manager. Under her leadership, Rakuten Rewards experienced 20 percent year-over-year growth in revenue and significantly expanded its membership base.

With more than 20 years of experience in ecommerce and retail, Gall has led growth in revenue and profitability for large and mid-sized digital, vertical and wholesale retail companies. She started her career at Gap Inc. in an executive training program and progressed through roles in business management and merchandising with Gap and Levi Strauss. Gall has also held leadership roles at Old Navy, Leapfrog Enterprises, and Z Gallerie.

About Rakuten Rewards

Rakuten Rewards is an ecommerce company that operates Rakuten (www.rakuten.com), a leading loyalty site that enhances the way people shop by offering Cash Back, deals and rewards from more than 3,500 merchants. Founded in 1999, Rakuten has grown to become the go-to shopping destination for consumers, having paid out more than $1.5 billion in Cash Back to its 13 million members. Rakuten Rewards also operates ShopStyle, a leading fashion discovery destination, and Cartera Commerce, a top rewards platform for airlines and banks.

Rakuten® is a registered trademark of Rakuten, Inc., registered in the U.S. and other countries. All other trademarks are property of their respective owners. © 2019 Ebates Inc. dba Rakuten. All rights reserved.

Media Contact:

Rakuten

Carol Lee

carol.lee@rakuten.com

SOURCE Rakuten Americas

Related Links

http://www.rakuten.com

