Rakuten Super Logistics Announces the Launch of Xparcel Priority

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Rakuten Super Logistics (RSL), a premier nationwide third-party logistics provider (3PL), today announced the launch of its Xparcel Priority delivery service.

A leader in the 3PL industry, RSL currently offers cost-saving order fulfillment, including pick/pack and ship, kitting, returns, and freight services. In today's competitive eCommerce business vertical, shipping can add significant costs to doing business. That's why RSL's Xparcel Priority is designed to offer eCommerce retailers a method of both lowering their shipping costs—and increasing the speed—of delivering products to customers.

"Since 2020, eCommerce retailers have seen increased consumer demand, coupled with higher shipping costs," said RSL Chief Executive Officer Michael Manzione. "Ecommerce retailers are constantly looking for methods to lower costs and boost their bottom lines while still meeting customer delivery expectations. In response to that demand, we knew we had to fast-track our family of Xparcel shipping solutions."

Xparcel Priority joins RSL's existing family of cost-saving, shipping methods already available to eCommerce retail customers; current delivery options include the company's Xparcel Expedited and Xparcel Ground services.

Xparcel Priority will mean that RSL customers have yet another alternative to ensure lower shipping costs and expedited service.

"With its 1–3-day transit times, Xparcel Priority means our eCommerce clients can provide their customers with rapid, reliable, and still affordable delivery," Manzione said. "Leveraging our network of regional and national shipping carriers allows RSL to pass along shipping savings to our valued clients, thereby both ensuring customer satisfaction and boosting their bottom line."

RSL's order fulfillment services already offer customers a variety of shipping methods that provide both cost savings, as well as a way to expedite delivery to clients. The company's Xparcel Expedited offers 2–5-day transit shipping, while Xparcel Ground provides a 3–8-day transit time for deliveries.

In fact, recent statistics confirm that RSL clients using Xparcel Ground have saved as much as 29% in delivery costs.

