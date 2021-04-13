Rakuten Super Logistics Celebrates Its 20th Anniversary with the Launch of Xparcel Expedited

LAS VEGAS, April 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Rakuten Super Logistics (RSL) announced its 20th anniversary as a national, full-service Third-Party Logistics provider (3PL).

RSL offers order fulfillment services including pick/pack, kitting, returns, and freight services. In 2001, RSL began as Webgistix with a single warehouse and the mission to provide eCommerce retailers with fast, accurate, and cost-effective order fulfillment services. In 2013, Rakuten Group, Inc. acquired Webgistix, enabling RSL to grow over the next eight years. RSL has now grown to 15 warehouses nationwide enabling a 2-day delivery network using ground services. In 2019, Rakuten Group, Inc. acquired FirstMile and IFS360, a Salt Lake City, UT based eCommerce parcel carrier company.

"RSL has experienced exceptional growth and development over the past 20 years," said Michael Manzione, President and CEO. "Moving forward, our focus will remain on offering all eCommerce retailers order fulfillment services that meet today's consumers' high expectations, such as next-day delivery and hassle-free returns."

Over the past 20 years, RSL has successfully evolved with the ever-changing eCommerce industry to stay ahead in the order fulfillment industry and position itself as a leader in the 3PL business.

"RSL works collaboratively with its clients to assess their fulfillment and shipping needs and leverage RSL's facility and carrier network in the most effective manner possible to meet consumer demand." Manzione said. "RSL's newest product is Xparcel Expedited, a ground-breaking, cost-effective shipping solution that provides 2-5 day transit times with lower costs, allowing small to mid-size eCommerce retailers to compete with larger brands."

