Rakuten Super Logistics Expands National Presence Into Chicagoland & New Jersey Markets

"The addition of the Chicagoland and Greater Newark facilities are the latest significant milestones in our company's continuing evolution as a national leader in order fulfillment."

With the announcement of these new openings, RSL expands its operations to include a total of 11 order fulfillment facilities nationwide.

As a leader in the order fulfillment industry, RSL will also be employing state-of-the-art order fulfillment technology in both of its new facilities in New Jersey and Chicagoland. Earlier this year, the company began deploying 'order fulfillment robots' – also known as 'picker robots' - developed by California-based inVia Robotics, in several of its facilities nationwide. RSL will also expand the use of robotics to include all of its locations in the coming year.

Given the rapid growth of the ecommerce industry--and increasing demand for the company's order fulfillment services--Manzione said RSL plans to continue its national expansion well into 2019.

"Ecommerce retail sales are expected to reach approximately $500 billion this year, and that number is expected to grow significantly over the next few years," said Manzione.

"To better service that growing demand, our clients desire to move products closer to the end customer," explained Manzione. "Expanding the national footprint of our RSL fulfillment centers, and utilizing state-of-the-art technology, will help ensure we can successfully partner with our clients in achieving that goal."

Rakuten Super Logistics (RSL) is a national leader in ecommerce order fulfillment and freight brokerage. RSL's nationwide network of fulfillment centers allows leading ecommerce retailers to reduce shipping costs, improve order accuracy, decrease shipping times, and increase customer satisfaction. RSL's state-of-the-art technology and cloud-based fulfillment platforms fully integrate with major ecommerce platforms including: Shopify, Amazon, Magento, Walmart Marketplace and eBay.

