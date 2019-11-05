Rakuten Super Logistics Expands Order Fulfillment Facilities to Miami & Denver Markets

LAS VEGAS, Nov. 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Rakuten Super Logistics (RSL), the national leader in eCommerce order fulfillment, announces the addition of two fulfillment centers that will increase network operations to 15 fulfillment centers nationwide. The increased network will allow RSL clients to take advantage of a 1-2 day ground delivery network throughout the United States.

The Miami fulfillment center is slated to open in December of this year, while the Denver facility will be open for business in Q1 of 2020.

RSL utilizes state-of-the-art order fulfillment technology, including autonomous mobile robots that pick goods off warehouse shelves. RSL currently uses inVIA Robotics in several of its facilities and will expand use of the technology to additional locations in 2020. The robots work alongside warehouse personnel to assist with order fulfillment.

With global parcel volumes estimated to surpass 100 billion in 2020, the 3PL industry is expected to continue to expand in its global footprint and use of technology to meet this growth.

"The continued growth of our fulfillment center network provides our clients additional opportunities for reduced transit times and shipping costs, when scaling their business," said Michael Manzione, Chief Executive Officer of RSL. "In addition, increased locations also provide a higher degree of redundancy in the case of inclement weather or components outside of our control, providing our clients further peace of mind."

About Rakuten Super Logistics

Founded in 2001, Rakuten Super Logistics (RSL) is a leader in eCommerce order fulfillment, assisting leading eCommerce retailers to increase speed of delivery, improve order accuracy, decrease shipping costs, and increase customer satisfaction. RSL's cloud-based fulfillment platform for order and inventory management features integration with popular eCommerce platforms, and automatic order importing from online marketplaces, including: Amazon, Magento, WalMart Marketplace, and Shopify. RSL's 2-Day Delivery Network of wholly owned and operated fulfillment centers allows for 1-2 day delivery via ground shipping to 98 percent of the U.S.

Media Contact:

Sarah Smith

Marketing Manager

Sarah.smith@rakuten.com

(702) 997-1718

SOURCE Rakuten Super Logistics

Related Links

https://rakutensl.com

