Rakuten Super Logistics Increases Investments In State-Of-The-Art Technology

"As an industry leader, RSL is committed to providing customers with an optimal order fulfillment experience, and that requires that we utilize state-of-the-art technology to control costs, while maximizing efficiency and accuracy," said Mike Manzione, Chief Executive Officer of RSL. "To that end, this year we are continuing to upgrade our technological abilities, and making the investments required to ensure we remain at the forefront of the order fulfillment industry.

"Ultimately, over the next few years, we will experience approximately a 400 percent increase in our IT investment."

Manzione added that RSL is undertaking several major initiatives related to updating the company's IT capabilities.

"RSL recognizes the critical importance of technological advances, and the opportunities they present to ensure our customers receive the bottom line benefits of state-of-the-art technology," Manzione explained. "As a result, we are replacing all of our legacy software, and our proprietary warehouse management system is being enhanced to accommodate robotics and packaging on-demand."

In addition, RSL is also replacing its Transportation Management Software; the company will also be partnering with Microsoft Dynamics, which will serve as RSL's business intelligence platform; the change to Microsoft Dynamics will allow RSL to use data analytics to build upon and improve business relationships with both domestic and international clients.

Manzione said that RSL will be launching the robots in four of the company's facilities this year, and will expand their use to include all RSL locations nationwide in 2019.

Earlier this year, RSL announced it was partnering with Invia Robotics, an industry leader in improving fulfillment and streamlining supply chain processes; the initial deployment of Invia's robotics was completed in RSL's Las Vegas warehouse. Invia's robotic technology increases efficiencies in an array of warehouse operations, including picking, receiving and improving fulfillment accuracy.

The entire rollout of RSL's technological updates and advancements are expected to be completed in 2019.

About Rakuten Super Logistics

Founded in 2001, Rakuten Super Logistics (RSL) is a leader in ecommerce order fulfillment, assisting leading ecommerce retailers to increase speed of delivery, improve order accuracy, decrease shipping costs, and increase customer satisfaction. RSL's cloud-based fulfillment platform for order and inventory management features integration with popular ecommerce platforms, and automatic order importing from online marketplaces, including: Amazon, Magento, WalMart Marketplace, and Shopify. RSL's 2-Day Delivery Network of wholly owned and operated fulfillment centers allows for 1-2 day delivery via ground shipping to 98 percent of the U.S.

