Rakuten Super Logistics Names Enosha Jackson as Director, Human Resources

Jackson is a passionate industry professional with over 15 years of experience in human resources. Prior to joining RSL, Jackson headed human resource initiatives at various organizations in sales and marketing, travel, and hospitality. Her most recent accomplishments include rolling out pay transparency at Verve and hiring over 750 people for the opening of the Lucky Dragon Hotel and Casino.

"I'm pleased to welcome Enosha as our company's new Director of Human Resources," said Mike Manzione, Chief Executive Officer of RSL. "Enosha's knowledge and skills will enable RSL to make great strides in managing talent and creating employee initiatives. Her experience provides that critical component to our success at this exciting phase in our company's growth."

Jackson studied Applied Mathematics at University of California, Los Angeles. Throughout her career, she has helped various startups scale their business and grow their teams with the right talent in place. This experience will help Rakuten Super Logistics meet their aggressive growth plans for 2020 and beyond.

As RSL's new Human Resources Director, Jackson says, "I am excited to be joining during such a pivotal time for the company and the industry itself. I look forward to making RSL the best eCommerce fulfillment company to work for and to continue developing our great team."

About Rakuten Super Logistics

Founded in 2001, Rakuten Super Logistics (RSL) is a leader in eCommerce order fulfillment, assisting leading eCommerce retailers to increase speed of delivery, improve order accuracy, decrease shipping costs, and increase customer satisfaction. RSL's cloud-based fulfillment platform for order and inventory management features integration with popular eCommerce platforms, and automatic order importing from online marketplaces, including: Amazon, Magento, WalMart Marketplace, and Shopify. RSL's 2-Day Delivery Network of wholly owned and operated fulfillment centers allows for 1-2 day delivery via ground shipping to 98 percent of the U.S.

