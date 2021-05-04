Rakuten Super Logistics Partners With Florida State Hispanic Chamber Of Commerce By Joining As New Board Trustee

WELLINGTON, Fla., May 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today the Florida State Hispanic Chamber of Commerce ( FSHCC ) announced the recent appointment of Rakuten Super Logistics (RSL) to the chamber's esteemed board of trustees. Chamber members can immediately begin leveling up their eCommerce order fulfillment and increasing their speed of deliveries, improve order accuracy, decrease their shipping costs, and increase their customer satisfaction.

"Rakuten Super Logistics has been helping businesses succeed for 20 years and now our chamber members will benefit from this new partnership. RSL is a leader in eCommerce order fulfillment with its cloud-based fulfillment platform exhibiting order management features including automatic order importing, speedy delivery and an impressive history of customer satisfaction," said Julio Fuentes, President and CEO, FSHCC. "Chamber partners such as RSL are important because they ensure our chamber continues the sustainable growth of Florida commerce, while advocating for pro-business public policy in Florida. I encourage our chamber members to engage Rakuten Super Logistics to gain a cost effective, competitive advantage beginning on day one."

"Rakuten Super Logistics is proud to partner with the Florida State Hispanic Chamber of Commerce (FSHCC). This partnership is especially important to RSL, as the heart of our business is to support small and medium-sized businesses. We are humbled to be part of FSHCC's mission to promote the economic growth and development of Hispanic entrepreneurs," Michael Manzione, President and CEO of Rakuten Super Logistics. "Working with Florida business owners, in particular, is very near and dear to me. I started my entrepreneurial career in Florida and it's an honor to be able to give back, by providing local entrepreneurs the resources needed to grow their businesses."

The Florida State Hispanic Chamber of Commerce Board of Trustees is comprised many of the "Who's Who" of Florida businesses and national Fortune 500 companies. To learn more about them you can visit: www.fshcc.com/members.

About Rakuten Super Logistics

Founded in 2001, Rakuten Super Logistics (RSL) is a leader in eCommerce order fulfillment, assisting leading eCommerce retailers to increase speed of delivery, improve order accuracy, decrease shipping costs, and increase customer satisfaction. RSL's cloud-based fulfillment platform for order management features integration with popular eCommerce platforms, and automatic order importing from online marketplaces, including: Amazon, Magento, WalMart Marketplace, and Shopify. RSL's 2-Day Delivery Network of nationwide fulfillment centers allows for 1-2 day delivery via ground shipping to 98 percent of the U.S.

About the Florida State Hispanic Chamber of Commerce

The Florida State Hispanic Chamber of Commerce was founded in 2000 in response to the tremendous growth of Florida's Hispanic population. It's partnered with nearly 40 local Hispanic chambers and business associations in the State of Florida. Today, FSHCC is Florida's only statewide economic development organization dedicated toward Hispanic business owners and is ranked by the US Hispanic Chamber of Commerce and MBE Connect Magazine as one of the top five Hispanic chambers in the country. Visit www.FSHCC.com.

