Rakuten Super Logistics (RSL) Announces Amazon Seller Fulfilled Prime Capabilities

LAS VEGAS, Sept. 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Rakuten Super Logistics (RSL), the national leader in eCommerce order fulfillment, announces it now supports Amazon's Seller Fulfilled Prime.

"I'm excited to announce RSL's Seller Fulfilled Prime capabilities," said Mike Manzione, Chief Executive Officer of RSL. "Amazon Prime membership has topped 100 million members in the US. For our clients, that means the ability to target these customers on the marketplace is crucial. As RSL continues to expand, we can better serve our clients with reduced shipping rates and transit times all while being backed by our 100% accuracy guarantee. Part of our growth strategy includes the ability to support Seller Fulfilled Prime. We are in a unique position to offer our clients the option of "Prime" shipping at rates that contribute to a positive ROI for merchants."

Amazon began the Seller Fulfilled Prime program in 2015 with strict criteria for merchants, including: free shipping with 2-day time-in-transit, 98.5% on-time shipping, and order cancellation rates at or below 0.5%.

With a network of 14 strategically located facilities, RSL can deliver to over 98% of the US population within a one to 2-day ground service.

"Customers are expecting packages faster and faster. Our ability to help them with seller fulfilled prime ensures their customers get their packages faster and cheaper with the guarantee and backing of the Rakuten brand. Providing our clients with Seller Fulfilled Prime capabilities sets RSL apart from the competitors in our space. By extending this service, we empower our clients to succeed in the marketplace. We are here to support our clients in the increasingly demanding landscape and continually evolve so that we all succeed," stated Manzione.

