Rakuten Teams Up with Kate Hudson and Designer Brand PatBO for Ad that Celebrates Savvy Shoppers Who "Get It"

The spot kicks off the shopping platform's newest creative campaign telegraphing the benefits of shopping and saving on Rakuten

SAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Rakuten , the leading shopping platform that offers Cash Back and rewards, is collaborating with actress Kate Hudson and fashion designer Patricia Bonaldi of PatBO for the launch of its new advertising campaign, "Shoppers Get It." The new ad creative celebrates the thrill of discovering new shopping secrets and Rakuten's rise as the savvy shopper's most rewarding way to shop and save.

The spot starring Kate Hudson nods to relatable bonding moments with strangers on a night out, and the universal love of scoring a helpful insider tip – in this case, one that saves serious cash on designer purchases. It opens in the ladies' room of a swanky bar where two women realize they are wearing the same PatBO dress, but only one received Cash Back from Rakuten. This is when Hudson enters the scene, also wearing the same dress. She reveals she also used Rakuten to get Cash Back – on her entire outfit.

For the spot, Rakuten engaged runway designer Patricia Bonaldi to create a custom PatBO velvet mini dress with rhinestone detailing. In a signature move for the shopping platform, Rakuten is making the dress available exclusively to its members, with 10% Cash Back, for a limited time starting February 26.

"I couldn't be more excited to star in Rakuten's new commercial," said Kate Hudson. "From the moment I learned of the concept, I immediately resonated with this scenario of bonding with women over a shared love for a dress - and the thrill you get sharing or receiving a great shopping tip. It's not only relatable, but aspirational, because who wouldn't want to stumble upon a great find like Rakuten during a chance encounter - I love it!"

"Shoppers Get It" is part of Rakuten's ongoing effort to reach young millennial women with an inside track to savings and first-access to their favorite brands and retailers. The spot, directed by Nora Kirkpatrick, follows on the heels of Rakuten's 2023 Super Bowl campaign with Alicia Silverstone reprising her role in the comedy classic Clueless, as well as Rakuten's ongoing partnership with New York Fashion Week, where it recently partnered with PatBO to offer fashion-loving members exclusive access to another item from her Spring/Summer 2024 collection.

"We love finding new ways to bring Rakuten members in on the fun of what we're doing creatively and help them directly benefit from our partnerships," said Vicki McRae, SVP of Brand, Creative and Communications at Rakuten. "The 'Shoppers Get It' campaign taps into today's shopping culture and everything we know about savvy shoppers who love to discover and share new shopping secrets. Our spot with Kate Hudson is another wink to those shoppers and an offer to hook them up with yet another perk – the very dress Kate is wearing in the spot, with incredible Cash Back to boot."

"Shoppers Get It" was developed by Rakuten's in-house marketing team, produced by Furlined and shot by Ken Seng.

Now through March 11, visit Rakuten here to shop the Rakuten exclusive PatBO Velvet Mini Bodice Dress along with the entire PatBO brand, all at 10% Cash Back.

About Rakuten

Rakuten is a leading shopping platform that offers Cash Back on purchases from all your favorite brands. By partnering with thousands of brands in apparel, health and beauty, dining, grocery, travel, on-demand services, subscription boxes and more, Rakuten helps members save and get more on everyday purchases. Since its founding in 1999, Rakuten has become the largest and most rewarding shopping experience, and its members have earned $4.6 billion in Cash Back just for shopping through Rakuten. For more information, visit Rakuten.com .

Rakuten® is a registered trademark of Rakuten Group, Inc., registered in the U.S. and other countries. All other trademarks are property of their respective owners. © 2024 Ebates Performance Marketing, Inc.

About PatBO

PatBO is a Brazilian brand that captures the vibrant energy of South America through its artfully hand-embroidered RTW and Swim Collection. Born and raised in Brazil, Founder & Creative Director Patricia Bonaldi began her career by opening a multi-brand store in her hometown of Uberlândia. Soon after, she began receiving requests to design her own collection, launching her eponymous label. Today, the richly detailed embroidery and bold prints that are a hallmark of the label is a perfect example of the brand's commitment to both technical expertise and boundless imagination. Rather than outsourcing this, Patricia Bonaldi established a school in her hometown for the express purpose of teaching local women this special craft. Today, hundreds of local men and women are empowered by the skills they have acquired. PatBO is now sold in 20 different countries and available in more than 150 stores globally including Net-a-Porter, Bergdorf Goodman, FWRD, Saks Fifth Avenue and more. PatBO's global presence is a testament to its unique blend of traditional craftsmanship and contemporary fashion, with flagship stores in notable fashion capitals including Soho and the Miami Design District, further emphasizing the brand's international appeal and accessibility.

